A mother has discovered that she accidentally allowed her husband to name their daughter after a Batman character.

On TikTok, a woman named Via recently posted a video of herself spending time with her husband, Carson, and his family. In the clip, the family is seen watching television, with text across the screen that reads: “My husband named our daughter after a Batman character and didn’t tell me till she was 10 months old… and this is how I find out.”

According to the video’s caption, the family was watching an episode of Batman: The Animated Series, which Via was told “they watch every year.” The family was playing a specific episode from the series featuring Mr. Freeze and his wife, Nora Fries.

She explained that when she first heard the name Nora, she never associated it with the character. “So my husband came up with the name Nora right when we found out she was a girl and I loved the name. He never said where he heard it, just that he thought it was a cool name,” Via’s caption read.

“Every other name he had come up with had a movie reference or something dorky so I was happy we found a normal name we both loved.”

Husband surprises wife with actual meaning behind their 10-month-old daughter’s name ( TikTok/@viashoe )

In the clip, she then discovered how her husband came up with the name Nora. Her jaw dropped and she glared at the screen, not making eye contact with Carson.

“The main villain is Mr. Freeze (literally my husband’s profile photo is Mr. Freeze on so many things I should have known) and his beautiful sweet frozen wife… is Nora,” Via’s caption continued.

While she admitted that does still love her daughter’s name, she’ll now be paying extra attention to any other name he suggests.

“I love my daughter’s name, I love my dorky husband (who ‘accidentally’ proposed on National Batman Day too btw), but all future baby names will have a thorough background check,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has received more than 18 million views since it was posted this week. The comments section was split, as people attempted to laugh at the situation or come up with other non-Batman related associations for the name Nora.

“As a Nora, it means light and beauty in Arabic. So hey, a wins a win?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Nora is a feminine Arabic name that refers to ‘radiance, illumination, and beauty,’ and it is derived from one of the beautiful names of Allah that means ‘Light.’”

Other commenters shared how their own children were named after people or characters in pop culture.

“My partner named our daughter Emmie. Three years later I find out she’s named after Eminem,” one commenter revealed.

“I’m a big fan of Harry Potter and my wife came up with the name Luna not realizing and she wondered why I instantly agreed then the nurses exposed me,” another comment read.

“I tried to name my son Bruce. Wife said no, it’s an old man’s name. Four years later we had our daughter... Harley,” another Batman fan commented.