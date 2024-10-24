Dave Grohl’s daughter shares first Instagram post since father’s secret baby scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet has shared her first Instagram post since her father publicly announced that he was unfaithful in his marriage.

Violet shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on October 23, marking her first post since September 5. Her social media hiatus came after Dave revealed he cheated on his wife Jordyn Blum and “became the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of [his] marriage.” Along with Violet, Blum and Dave share two other daughters, Harper, 15, and Opehilia, 10.

The 18-year-old singer’s newest Instagram post featured four pictures, including one snap of a building at night and another of a concert. The last picture was a selfie showing her wearing a black bra and silver necklaces. She also had her hair in an updo while opting for a dark red lipstick.

She kept the caption short and simple, including only a smiley face.

Violet shared another selfie on her Instagram Stories on October 23, with the post including the song “Silent Hedges” by Bauhaus.

The singer seemingly deactivated her Instagram in September after Dave’s announcement; though, the date that she shut down the account was not clear.

open image in gallery Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet’s newest selfie on her Instagram ( @viioletgrohl / Instagram )

When sharing his statement about the affair on September 10, the Foo Fighter frontman didn’t disclose any details about the baby’s mother. However, he did express that he planned “to be a loving and supportive parent” to his new child. He also shared his hopes to rekindle his relationship with Blum and their children.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Over the years, Dave has openly discussed his bond with his eldest daughter, who’s carving her own career path in the music industry. During the Foo Fighters performance at the 2023 Glastonbury festival, Violet even joined her father on stage and was introduced as his “favorite singer in the world.”

Grohl has been married to Blum, 48, since August 2003. The pair met two years prior at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood. At the time, Blum had just entered the film industry as an MTV producer, phasing out her modeling career to one day pursue her directorial dreams.

open image in gallery Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and his daughter Violet at Glastonbury in 2023 ( Getty Images )

In a 2007 interview with Elle, Dave admitted that he stopped calling Blum after they went on a few first dates, realizing that he wasn’t ready for commitment.

“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he recalled. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”

Weeks after Dave issued the statement about his new baby, the Foo Fighters canceled their scheduled appearance at the Soundside Festival.