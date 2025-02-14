Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Grohl and his wife of 22 years, Jordyn Blum, were photographed out together for the first time since the Foo Fighters musician revealed he fathered a child outside of their marriage.

In photos published by Page Six, Grohl, 56, and Blum, 48, are seen walking outside in Los Angeles and chatting inside Blum’s BMW on Sunday, February 9.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was photographed wearing a baseball cap and carrying a smiley face duffle bag, while the actress wore dark, round sunglasses and appeared to be holding a green jacket and a water bottle. The couple — who dated for two years before tying the knot in 2003 — were pictured wearing their wedding rings.

According to the outlet, Blum had picked up Grohl from a home in the San Fernando Valley on their way to a friend’s house for dinner that night.

The duo’s Sunday outing comes just five months after Grohl took to his Instagram to share that he had welcomed a child with another woman.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum tied the knot in 2003 ( Getty Images for LACMA )

In the shocking message shared on social media in September 2024, the music icon wrote: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl and Blum have three kids together: Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10.

Violet Maye deactivated her Instagram account not long after her father’s confession, but returned to the social media platform a month later, posting a carousel of pictures including a selfie of her with jet-black hair next to a smiley face caption.

In the wake of Grohl’s confession, excerpts from his ex-girlfriend Tina Basich’s 2003 memoir resurfaced, in which the rocker was accused of cheating on the artist during their two-year relationship in the late ‘90s.

In Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, the athlete remembered how Grohl was dealing with “multimillion-dollar record contracts, deadlines with record labels, music videos [and] press tours” for the majority of their time together.

“The pressure was too much for our relationship to handle,” she continued in the excerpt obtained by Page Six. “I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend… or two, as it turned out.

“I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me,” she continued. “All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true and had to hear it straight from the source.”

Basich said she ended their relationship — which started after Grohl divorced his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood — once she found out about his infidelity.