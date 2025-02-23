Mother of Dave Grohl’s new baby ‘revealed’ after months of secrecy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman claiming to be the mother of Dave Grohl’s new baby has come forward.

The Foo Fighters frontman shocked fans last year when he revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum.

In an Instagram statement, the 55-year-old admitted to cheating on Blum and fathering a daughter as a result.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he wrote. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Now, a woman named Jennifer Young has claimed that she is the mother of the musician’s baby daughter.

The Florida-born woman told Page Six that her baby was born on 1 August 2024 and that the child has Grohl’s surname on her birth certificate.

Young did not give the publication her daughter’s name, explaining that “there’s some really angry fans” so “protecting her identity is really important”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Grohl for comment.

Young is said to be living a life out of the spotlight in Los Angeles, where the mother and child are often spotted taking walks around the block.

Young appears to be a music fan, having had Paul McCartney lyrics and the Metallica logo tattooed on her body.

Grohl’s original statement was posted one month after the birth of his alleged daughter with Young.

In it, he said: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

In February, Grohl was seen out with his wife for the first time since the announcement. The pair were photographed driving in a black BMW.

The rock star first met his wife Blum, 48, at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl admitted that he stopped calling Blum after they went on a few first dates, realizing that he wasn’t ready for commitment.

“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he recalled. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”

open image in gallery Dave Grohl and his daughter ( Getty Images for The Rock and Ro )

They eventually tied the knot in their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003. They welcomed three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively.

The former Nirvana drummer has long been a self-avowed family man, often noting that he hates to spend time away from his family while touring. He recalled to Time in 2009: “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”

“It’s changed everything that I do,” he said at the time. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

Although he said he plans on being a “loving and supportive parent” to his new daughter, Grohl has not shed light on what the new parenting situation could look like.