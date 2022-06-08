Sir David Attenborough beams as he collects high honour from Prince of Wales

National treasure Sir David Attenborough has been awarded his Knight Grand Cross honour from fellow avid environmentalist the Prince of Wales.

The broadcaster, 96, collected his Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday.

Sir David, first knighted by the Queen in 1985, collected the even more prestigious honour from her son Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The drizzly weather did not dampen the excitement around the castle, as a throng of journalists decamped on the grounds outside, clamouring to get a sight of the veteran wildlife filmmaker.

Sir David Attenborough is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir David’s career spans seven decades and he is a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

It comes after Sir David featured in a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace, the Platinum Jubilee concert held outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 4.

William highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” during this section of the show, which saw a clip of Sir David projected on to Buckingham Palace.

William also spoke about the pride he felt for “my grandfather and my father” – the Duke of Edinburgh and Charles – who have championed the natural world.

Gary Lightbody, lead singer of rock band Snow Patrol, was also due to be made an OBE for services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland.

Spy chief Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, was also due to receive his knighthood after he was made Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to national security.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, will receive his knighthood for services to public health, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, while actor Toby Jones will be made an OBE for services to drama.