David Baddiel was ‘impressed’ by Frank Skinner’s religious fears about adultery
Skinner said he feared he would ‘burn in hellfire’
Comedian David Baddiel has recalled feeling “impressed” by Frank Skinner’s religious views on adultery.
In the early days of their friendship, Skinner opened up to Baddiel about his fears that he would “burn in hell fire”.
Baddiel shared the conversation in his forthcoming book, The God Desire, which is yet to be given a release date.
Skinner had been worried about not being able to take communion at the time because he had left his wife and moved in with his new girlfriend, and as per Catholicism, was therefore committing adultery.
“There’s a story I tell in the book about how when I first became friendly with Frank, we drove a long way from one gig to another and he was telling me he was in a bit of a state because he couldn’t take communion,” Baddiel told The Times.
Baddiel struggled to make sense of Skinner’s predicament at first, but was ultimately impressed by Skinner’s commitment to his religion.
“Without knowing him as well as I do now, I said, ‘Sorry, why are you bothered about this?’ And he said, ‘No, you don’t understand, I think I will burn in hellfire’,” Baddiel said.
“I had never heard anyone say that and mean that, because I don’t live in 1602, but actually I was impressed that someone so intelligent, so radically intelligent, might believe something so completely opposed to something I could imagine in the material universe to actually be true.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Baddiel also reflected on the nationwide outpouring of grief following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
“I’m interested in the idea that what we’ve done is create an object of worship out of this human being by projecting all sorts of ideas onto her,” Baddiel said.
“I met her a couple of times and she seemed very nice, but I found the reverence at times quite disturbing, at times a little bit Orwellian.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies