Fans question why David Beckham is eating cereal in latest Hugo Boss ad

David Beckham recently appeared in an advertisement for Hugo Boss, causing some fans to turn their heads.

In the ad, which the soccer great posted in a Reel on Instagram, he undresses from wearing a suit and tie to advertise the brand’s boxers. “BOSS ONE,” he captioned the post.

While in his boxers Beckham is seen lounging on the couch and playing pool before taking a break to eat something — a bowl of cereal.

Although many people were quick to turn to the comments section to gush over the 49-year-old’s body and abs, others were questioning if Beckham needed to go grocery shopping as he was eating cereal, or why the scene was even included in the first place.

“Omfg this is hilarious. Marketing dept is like ‘ok so there's rain and you strip out of your pants for a quick snooker session and some cereal’ other execs: ‘brilliant,’” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Haha do a chin up. Play pool. Oh... Back to chin ups. Eat some Cheerios. Sit down and scroll Instagram. Oh, back to chin ups... This is normal right?”

“Yeah everything was so sexy and seductive....up to where he was eating a bowl of cereal,” a third person in the comments section wrote.

Aside from his Hugo Boss advertisement, Beckham has also been spending time advocating for women’s rights. The ex-England soccer player was honored with a Crystal Award at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland last month, for his “extraordinary leadership and humanitarianism” in protecting “the rights of the most vulnerable children.”

The ad showed Beckham eating cereal in between clips of him working out and playing pool ( Instagram/@davidbeckham )

On route to collecting the award, Unicef goodwill ambassador Beckham hugged Melanie Brown, the former Spice Girls bandmate of his wife Victoria Beckham – with whom he shares four children.

“Today, there are more children in need and at risk than any time in recent history, and it is always the most vulnerable children who face the biggest challenges – especially girls,” Beckham said on stage.

“Girls are held back by poverty, girls are held back by violence, girls are held back by discrimination.”

“I’m lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl.”

“I want my daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her brothers, and that should be the case for all girls everywhere.”

“Being a girl shouldn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, and who you can become.”

Beckham said that the female adolescent population represents the “largest generation of future leaders and innovators that the world has ever known.”

“What an exciting prospect if we can unlock their potential and support their development,” he said.

“But girls need more than words. They need opportunities. They need collective action, and they need investment.”

Beckham then described it as a “privilege” to have been a Unicef goodwill ambassador for 20 years.

“During this time, I have been blessed to watch my own family grow as a father and as an activist for children’s rights, I know how important it is to listen to our children – to hear their stories, to shine a light on their struggles and to fight for their future,” he added.