David Beckham poked fun at his wife Victoria’s self-proclaimed “working class” roots as the pair kicked off their new year celebrations with a special meal at The Ritz.

The pair, who have been married for 24 years, celebrated New Year’s Eve with a lavish lunch at the London establishment with Victoria’s parents Jackie and Anthony Adams.

But in his Instagram post about the meal, David made reference to a widely-shared scene from his recent Netflix documentary where his wife’s claims that she grew up “working class” were called into question.

Both husband and wife posted pictures to social media from the meal. Victoria wore a blue dress and carried a white and brown bag, with David in a suit.

Victoria captioned her own post: “Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much.”

David, however, wrote on his page: “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz. @victoriabeckham Very working class ?? My mother & father in law left in there [sic] Roll’s.”

In the documentary series Beckham, which was released on Netflix in October, Victoria says that she grew up “very, very working class”.

David then jumps in, ​​popping his head around a nearby door frame and telling his wife to “be honest”. After Victoria protests that she is being honest, the footballer asks: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria then makes several attempts to sidestep the question, exclaiming: “It’s not a simple answer, it depends!”

However, after David repeats the question multiple times, she replies: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” “Thank you,” David says, before disappearing back behind the door.

Last week it was revealed the couple have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales across their consumer, media and fashion empires amid the success of the Netflix series.

David and Victoria in their Netflix documentary (Netflix)

Accounts for David Beckham’s businesses revealed he made £72.6 million in revenues over 2022. The figure incorporates sales from his sponsorships and brands, as well as from his production firm Studio 99, which made the documentary Beckham and the biopic The Edge of Everything about English snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business saw revenues increase by 44 per cent to £58.8 million over 2022 compared with the year before.

The former Spice Girl’s company continued to operate at a loss, however, although losses have narrowed year-on-year from £3.9 million to £900,000 in 2022.

Additional reporting by Press Association.