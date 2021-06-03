Stranger Things star David Harbour has revealed the moment he realised he had to marry Lily Allen, following a conversation with her daughters.

Harbour, 46, and Allen, 36, became engaged just before the coronavirus pandemic struck and were married in a Vegas wedding in September 2020.

Harbour recounted the conversation that lead to the marriage with Allen’s two daughters, eight-year-old Marnie and nine-year-old Ethel, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

“We were riding around the beginning of the pandemic and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take,” he said.

“And the little one was riding along and she was going like, ‘David, dad, David, dad’. Because the D got her confused. And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, ‘He’s not our dad!’

“And then the younger one was like, ‘Well what is he? He’s kind of our dad.’ She’s like, ‘No he’s not, he’s our stepdad.’ And she goes, ‘What is he?’ And she goes, ‘He’s just some guy in our lives!’

“I was like, I need to marry this woman,” Harbour continued. “Because the emotional fallout… That’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever been called. ‘Just some guy in our lives.’ Nine years old going on 35.”

Allen’s daughters split their time between their mother and Harbour, and their father Sam Cooper, who was married to Allen for seven years before the couple separated in 2017.

Harbour and Allen married at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony.

The couple had intended to keep the occasion a secret, but the Nevada Clark County spilled the beans by tweeting a photo of their marriage certificate.

Harbour quipped: “Clearly what happens in Vegas, does not stay in Vegas.”

During the interview, Harbour confirmed he will return as Sheriff Jim Hopper for a fourth series of the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

He told Kimmel there is “one more little stint” of filming to do and it should be wrapped up “in like August”.