David and Victoria Beckham celebrated 25 years of marriage by hilariously turning back the clock to their wedding reception.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary the couple recently dressed in the purple outfits they wore at their wedding reception in 1999. The two of them had made a joint post on Instagram with a caption that read, “Look what we found…”

In the photo, the two are sitting on royal thrones while holding hands, wearing signature outfits from more than two decades ago. However, in the newest photos, there was no sign of their oldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who was also sporting purple at the wedding—despite being only four months old at the time.

Fans gushed over their modern twists to the photo, such as Victoria leaving her longer brunette hair down and in loose waves.

“I remember all the issues of OK Magazine with the Beckhams during the summer of 1999. Such an amazing time,” one commenter wrote on social media about the couple’s post.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “25yrs unbelievable and you both still look amazing. special memories.”

“Going to tell my kids these are the Queen and King of England,” a third commenter joked.

For the ceremony itself, Victoria was wearing an off-white, strapless gown designed by Vera Wang. In a previous interview with People, the designer revealed the dress had flown back and forth between New York City and London four times to be made.

“I call it the transatlantic dress,” Wang told the outlet at the time. “That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde.” She continued, “The actual under bodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London.”

open image in gallery David and Victoria Beckham wore matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits to their wedding reception in 1999 ( Instagram/@victoriabeckham )

Wang added the corsets Mister Pearl designs are made to make the person wearing it look extremely thin.

“He makes corsets that have to be pulled [in] with these metal things, which is how corsets were done in the old days,” she explained. “It takes about 45 minutes to lace up, and it can take your waist down to literally 18 inches [like] Scarlett O’Hara.”

The designer joked she wouldn’t have been able to wear something that fitting herself, but other people didn’t appear to mind. “I could not live with that because I need to be comfortable, as I always say. But Victoria did,” she said.

In addition to 25-year-old Brooklyn, the couple are also parents to Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 19 and Harper Beckham, 12.

Recently, David revealed in an interview that he saw their marriage as something that would be inevitable.

“I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her,” he told The Sun.

“A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team,” the former soccer player said. “Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on. I think it was ‘Say You’ll Be There’. I pointed at the screen and told him, ‘That’s the girl for me and I’m going to get her.’”

The two later met at a charity game at the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997, when Victoria was 22 and David was 21. They went on to marry two years later.