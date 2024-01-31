After sitting for more than 50 hours of filmed interviews that rattled through their 26 years together, David and Victoria Beckham were understandably anxious about how people would react to their Netflix documentary series Beckham. They had never bared their souls in this way before and they knew it was a huge gamble. But a few months on, it’s clear that their spin of the roulette wheel is paying off big time – and in many unexpected ways.

Not only did the four-part series thrill their die-hard fans, it also won over the hate-watchers. Many sceptics tuned in to scoff, but were left charmed by the tale of David and Victoria’s early romance; the humour and tight bonds they share with their four children and the flashes of vulnerability that they revealed. Carefully curated and told, of course, but it was the couple’s unexpected warmth that ultimately won millions over.

David was recast as a premiere flight footballer turned perfectionist homebody who spends his days tending to his bees, meticulously organising his wardrobes and cooking family meals. Victoria was portrayed as a quick-witted, self-deprecating and loyal partner. Her icy demeanour was replaced by an easy laughter, fully in on the joke.