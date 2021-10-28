Dax Shepard has opened up about the way he and Kristen Bell are teaching their daughters about sex.

The actor, 46, discussed the topic during a recent episode of his podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where he revealed that Bell relied on an “ingenious” way to educate their daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, about what it means to have sex.

“When [Bell] describes sex to our children, she says: ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina,’” Shepard explained. “So, right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”

According to Shepard, the “subtle” phrasing of the explanation reminds the couple’s children that they are “in the driver’s seat”.

“He’s got this ridiculous protrusion, so it would seem he was in the driver’s seat but you’re going to take that and put that in, you know,” the Parenthood star continued. “And I was like: ‘Oh, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re going to make.’”

During the episode, Shepard, who was speaking with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, also revealed that he does not want his daughters to have sex “so that they can get approval from somebody,” before noting that, otherwise, he is supportive overall of them engaging in sexual activities.

“If my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favourite activity,” he said. “It remains my favourite activity. I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti that activity. I am anti getting esteemed from that activity but that’s it for me.”

This is not the first time Shepard has shared the candid discussions he and Bell have with their daughters, as the actor previously revealed that he told the couple’s children “the whole thing” when he relapsed.

“They knew when I relapsed,” he told Chelsea Clinton during an episode of the In Fact with Chelsea Clinton podcast in April of his September 2020 relapse after 16 years of sobriety. “We explained: ‘Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills.’

“Yeah, we tell them the whole thing.”