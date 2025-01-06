Kristen Bell catches Dax Shepard watching NFL game while attending the Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell caught her husband Dax Shepard red-handed watching the football while the two were attending the 2025 Golden Globes.

The Nobody Wants This star shared a clip of her podcast host husband watching Sunday Night Football on his phone at the event on Sunday (January 5).

Bell turned to her Instagram Story to share a video of Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie presenting an award at The Globes when the camera panned over to Shepard as he was in the middle of watching the Detroit Lions play against the Minnesota Vikings.

His phone was slyly hidden between his knees. The Veronica Mars alum captioned the video “#priorities” with text across the screen, adding “#detroitlions” to reveal which team her husband was supporting.

The husband and wife were attending the ceremony as Bell was nominated for her role in Nobody Wants This in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Music or Comedy category alongside her co-star Adam Brody who was nominated for Best Male Actor.

Bell did not end up winning the award, which went to Jean Smart for her role in Hacks.

open image in gallery Bell caught her husband watching the Detroit Lions on his phone during the Golden Globes ceremony ( Instagram/@kristenanniebell )

While the Netflix romantic comedy series did not end up taking home any awards, many people gushed over the chemistry Bell and Brody’s characters had, specifically noting the couple’s first kiss scene.

The show follows a woman named Joanne, played by Bell, a serial dater who overshares information about her risqué love life as part of the podcast she hosts with her sister, and Noah, played by Brody, who is a progressive rabbi who has just come out of a long-term relationship.

In an interview with E! News back in October 2024, the Frozen voice actor revealed what Shepard thought of the viral scene.

“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” she said. “My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”

open image in gallery Bell was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Music or Comedy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Addressing how she made her chemistry with Brody so convincing, Bell explained: “I think there’s a math to it. You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss — which I think is really important.”

She added: “Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crap shoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle.”

During an episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the host joked his chemistry with his wife wasn’t “as good as her and Brody.”

“My friend... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I’d argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film,” he said.

“And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, ‘Does she ever kiss you like that?’ No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”