TikTok star and Nanny 911 alum Deborah Finck dies of rare cancer aged 57

TikToker and Nanny 911 alum Deborah Finck has died at 57 years old.

One of Finck’s six children, Katerina, posts on Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday (January 14) announcing the news. Finck had been living with leiomyosarcoma (LMS) for the last five years, which is a rare form of cancer that grows in the body’s smooth muscles.

Katerina’s post included various pictures of her and her mother alongside the caption: “To my mommy, my best friend, my sunshine — thank you for everything you’ve done for me.

“You were the most beautiful mother and the best mommy anyone could ever ask for,” the caption began. “You taught me strength, courage, bravery, and what it means to truly love and never give up. You believed in me, stood by me, and showed me the meaning of unconditional love.

“You will always be remembered, never replaced. You were the sunshine of my life, and every time I see a sunflower, I will know you are here with me,” the caption continued.

“Thank you to everyone who loved my mommy and showed her kindness. Your support means the world to us.”

Her post concluded with a request for followers not to send any flowers, but instead to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in her honor.

Finck had previously opened up about her cancer experience with her TikTok followers. Her last video on the topic was posted on Monday (January 13) when she responded to a fan who told the former reality show personality that her story inspired them amid their mental health struggles.

“It meant a lot to me that you shared that,” she responded. “I sit here and I think, ‘Why me? ... What have I done in this world to make a difference?’ And maybe this was my purpose.”

She told the fan that despite what their mind may be telling them, they have a lot to live for. “You have a lot of people still out there for you, and I don’t want to go anywhere either. I really don’t,” she said.

Leading up to her death Finck had also made TikToks last month where she said goodbye to her family members including three sets of twins and her husband, Paul.

Paul also posted a tribute to his late wife on both Instagram and TikTok where he showed a photo of the two of them when they were younger. “Today, my heart is shattered as I share the news that my beloved wife, Deborah, has passed away. After a brave and relentless five-year battle with cancer, she left this world peacefully, surrounded by love,” his lengthy caption began.

“Deborah was my partner in every sense of the word — my confidant, my rock, the love of my life, and my eternal soul mate. Together, we built a life filled with love, laughter, and countless memories I will cherish forever.”

He went on to call her “their greatest cheerleader, their guiding light, and their constant source of unconditional love.”

“Rest now, my love. Your battle is over, and you are free. Until we meet again, you will always be in my heart,” his caption concluded.