Dame Deborah James is ‘embracing the rain’ in case it is her ‘last time’

Dame Deborah James spent the rainy Monday “embracing” the weather in case it is “the last time” she can “feel that rain on your face”, as she continues receiving end of life care.

The bowel cancer campaigner and podcast host revealed last week that she had been moved to hospice-at-home care after five years of living with Stage 4 bowel cancer.

James, who launched the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK when she announced it was her “time to say goodbye”, has raised more than £6.2 million, far surpassing the original £250,000 target.

On Monday, she shared a “thought of the day” on her Instagram account while filming the rain outside her home.

“A late friend once told me to embrace the rain, because you never know when the last time you’ll feel the rain on your face is… so am embracing it!

“Albeit with blankets!” she added.

(Deborah James/Instagram)

The You, Me and the Big C podcast host was presented a damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home for her “tireless campaigning” to raise awareness of the disease.

James, 40, thanked Prince William over the weekend for visiting her to present her damehood and said she was “utterly honoured” that he joined her and her family for “tea and champagne”.

She said on Saturday that she has had “the most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days of my life”.

James was first diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016 and has shared her journey through treatment through the award-winning podcast, which she co-hosted with Lauren Mahon and the late Rachael Bland, and her column in The Sun.

Amid the exciting days since her announcement last week, she wrote in her latest Instagram post that she “may be getting weaker and more tired… having to run off pure adrenaline”.

But she added: “I always said I wanted to slide in sideways when my time is up, with a massive smile, no regrets and a big glass of champagne. Still my intention!!!”