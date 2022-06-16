<p>Dame Deborah James has raised more than £6.4 million for Cancer Research UK</p>

Dame Deborah James has raised more than £6.4 million for Cancer Research UK

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Deborah James is working her way through cocktails ‘before she’s gone’

The Dame treated herself to a ‘Sex on the Beach’ on Tuesday evening

Laura Hampson
Thursday 16 June 2022 11:03
Comments

Dame Deborah James has said she is “working her way through” old school cocktails “before I’m gone”.

The cancer campaigner, who has stage four bowel cancer and started end-of-life care in May, posted a picture of a Sex on the Beach cocktail to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The image showed three cocktail glasses and a bottle of Archers Schnapps in the background.

Overlaid text read: “Yes that is Archers! And yes I did grow up as Archers and lemonade being a staple college social drink!”

James added: “Todays ‘sundowner’ treat of choice, ‘Sex on the Beach’. Maybe I should just call this working my way through old school cocktails day by day before I’m gone!”

Recommended

The 40-year-old campaigner, whose BowelBabe Fund has raised over £6 million for Cancer Research UK, is currently spending time with her family at her parent’s home in Woking.

James was made a Dame at the start of May, which recognised her charity fundraising efforts.

She was visited at home by Prince William, who joined James and her family for afternoon tea and champagne.

At the time James wrote on Instagram: “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease.

“He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a lifetime. He’s welcome back any time!”

In the month since she announced she was receiving at-home hospice care, James revealed that her new book will soon be launched, launched a fashion collaboration with In The Style, and she has also celebrated her brother’s engagement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in