Deborah James says she is ‘scared to go to sleep’
‘I don’t know how long I’ve got left,’ says cancer activist
Dame Deborah James has revealed that she is “scared” to fall asleep at night now that she is receiving at-home end-of-life care.
The activist and podcast host is battling stage four bowel cancer and recently told her Instagram followers that her body “just can’t continue anymore”.
Speaking to The Sun, the 40-year-old said she is not sure “how long” she has left.
“I don’t feel like I’m on my deathbed,” James told the publication.
“I’m not planning on dying anytime soon but it’s just so unpredictable.
“I’m scared to fall asleep and that’s one of the biggest reasons I’m so tired. I am scared to go to sleep.”
When asked if she was in pain, James explained that it’s mostly discomfort due to stomach issues.
“It’s ironic, I’ve spent the last five years talking about poo, and breaking the poo taboo,” she said.
“It’s typical I suffer with a s*** stomach now.
“I think my family are knackered, they have all been incredible - going above and beyond to look after me and nurse me.”
James continued: “What I have seen from them in the last two weeks is true love, deep love. It’s overwhelming.
“They have all been amazing. I know the pressure on them at the moment is huge, I can’t do anything anymore without their help.”
She went on to explain how she wanted to protect her children, Eloise, 12, and Hugo, 14, from seeing her in pain.
“I feel very strongly that I don’t want my kids to see me agitated and distressed,” she said.
“I want to make sure they see me when I’m having a good day.”
For now, James said her focus is to continue raising awareness and money for bowel cancer.
“I just think the more awareness I can help raise, the better,” she said.
“I’ve hopefully got a few things on this week.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies