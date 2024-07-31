New study links processed deli meat with higher risk for dementia

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Research shows that eating processed deli meat may lead to a higher risk of dementia.

In research presented at this week’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, scientists found those who regularly consume ultra-processed red meat – including hot dogs, bacon, sausage, salami, and bologna – may be at a greater risk of developing dementia later in life.

Researchers define ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as products made with ingredients not found in a home kitchen, like soy protein isolate, high fructose corn syrup, modified starches, flavorings, or color additives.

UPFs are a huge part of the American diet – including common staples like cereals, sodas, flavored yogurts, and more – the majority contain high levels of sugar, fat, or sodium. For decades, researchers have connected UPF consumption with numerous health conditions like Type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease.

Diets high in ultra-processed foods lack the nutritional richness found in diets that consume less like the Mediterranean or MIND diet, which both help decrease the risk for dementia. Puja Agarwal – a nutritional epidemiologist at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago – explained to The New York Times, “If you’re consuming a lot of ultra-processed food, that means you’re consuming less of fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthier options.”

While scientists have not discovered the exact reason these products may be bad for your brain, they argue that previous studies examining different diets indicate that those who consume less ultra-processed meats are proven to be at a lower risk for cognitive conditions like dementia or having a stroke.

According to a study from the REGARDS (Reasons for Geographic And Racial Differences in Stroke) project, researchers examined non-Hispanic Black and White Americans ages 45 years and older from the years 2003 and 2007, giving them several questionnaires evaluating health, diet, exercise, body mass index, education, income, alcohol use, mood, and other factors.

Within the respective pools of 20,243 and 14,175 participants, researchers found that increasing UPF consumption by just 10 percent was linked to a significantly greater risk of cognitive impairment and stroke. They theorized that higher cognitive impairment could be connected to the higher presence of UPFs, which process carbohydrates broken down into simple sugar loads that cause insulin spikes, altering normal brain cell function.

To avoid these products, experts recommend frequently reading product labels and advocating for policies that require front-of-package labels that clearly state what the products contain. The Food and Drug Administration is developing a new front-of-package labeling system that indicates sugar, sodium, and saturated fat levels. They hope it will ultimately combat chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes and cognitive conditions.