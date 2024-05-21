Fans are obsessed with Demi Moore’s tiny dog Pilaf at Cannes 2024

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Demi Moore has made her return to the Cannes Film Festival with her loyal friend by her side: her dog, Pilaf.

The 61-year-old actor attended the French film festival over the weekend in honor of her new film, The Substance. The event marked the first time the Hollywood star has visited Cannes, France since she walked the red carpet in 1997. For the special occasion, the Ghost actor made sure to bring her famous chihuahua along for the ride.

Ahead of her film’s premiere on Sunday, Moore posed for photos on the French Riviera with Pilaf in her hands. She wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a strapless black maxi dress with a cut-out neckline, paired with some black ballet flats. She held Pilaf in her arms, who looked relaxed in front of the camera.

Moore was all smiles once again, as she held her dog Pilaf in her hands during The Substance photocall on Monday. The mother of three wore a white Elie Saab midi dress with black polka dots and black and white heels, along with a pair of black oversized sunglasses. Her tan and white chihuahua also put on a smiling face, with her tongue sticking out in true puppy fashion.

Demi Moore attends the ‘The Substance’ photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday ( Getty Images )

Fans couldn’t help but obsess over photos of Moore and her furry friend at Cannes. On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote that although they’re not a fan of Moore’s gory horror movie – which has divided audiences at the film festival – they are a fan of Pilaf.

“I have many issues with the film but I must admit I am greatly enjoying the pictures of Demi Moore parading around Cannes with her tiny gremlin dog,” they said.

“Put some respect on Pilaf’s name please,” another person jokingly replied.

“I specifically follow her on Instagram cuz she takes Pilaf everywhere,” said someone else.

Indeed, the GI Jane actor often posts photos on social media of her adventures with Pilaf. She even shared images of herself and her chihuahua playing together at Cannes, along with close-up clips of her loveable dog. “In case anyone forgot – it’s Pilaf’s world and we’re just living in it,” Moore captioned her Instagram post on Monday.

Pilaf even has her own Instagram account, as she commented under Moore’s latest post from Cannes: “Love u mommy”

Back in February, the Feud: Capote vs The Swans actor gushed over Pilaf during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she referred to the dog – who weighs a pound and a half – as her “teeny, tiny companion”.

“She is a treasure, she is my little extra heart,” Moore said.

The Hollywood icon also revealed that she went so far as to investigate whether Pilaf was a Guinness World Record holder due to her small size. “We looked into this because she literally is like the size of a guinea pig with legs and a tail,” she told Colbert.

However, because Pilaf has “supermodel long” legs, she didn’t qualify to be the smallest dog in the world.

Pilaf reportedly joined Moore’s household in early 2022 after she was gifted to the actor by one of her three daughters.