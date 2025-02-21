Denise Richards’ daughters share their verdict on her OnlyFans account

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denise Richards’ daughters Sami and Lola Sheen have weighed in on their mother’s decision to start an OnlyFans account.

The World is Not Enough star Richards, 54, launched an account on the subscription social media platform, which has become known for its adult content, in June 2022.

She unveiled her new venture just 10 days after Sami, 20, had launched her own OnlyFans profile shortly after turning 18.

Sami and Lola, whose father is actor Charlie Sheen, discussed their mum’s latest career venture in an interview with People magazine.

"I wish she’d waited a bit because she started it right after me, but it doesn’t bother me," Sami told the publication.

Lola, 19, took a laid back attitude, telling People: "Whatever makes her happy."

Richards revealed that she “didn’t understand” what the platform involved when her daughter signed up.

open image in gallery Sami Sheen, right, joined OnlyFans in 2022, shortly before her mother did the same ( Instagram @deniserichards )

“At first, I didn’t understand what OnlyFans was,” she said. “When I saw that [Sami] was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business.”

She also noted that her account has proved to be “quite lucrative”.

The siblings and their mother, along with their younger sister Eloise, 13, who was adopted by Richards as a baby, are about to star in a Bravo reality show titled Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

It marks Richards’ latest venture into reality TV, after previously appearing in the E! show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Wild Things star previously defended Sami when she was criticised for launching her OnlyFans account, and called out Sheen for saying that he did not “condone” their daughter’s decision, which “did not occur under [his] roof”.

open image in gallery Richards has described her OnlyFans venture as ‘quite lucrative’ ( Getty Images for Associated Tele )

“I also can’t be judgemental of her choices,” she wrote on Instagram. “I did Wild Things & Playboy. And quite frankly, her father shouldn’t be [judging her] either.

“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise.”