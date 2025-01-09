Denise Richards open up about sexual assault at 15: ‘I froze’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denise Richards has revealed she was sexually assaulted when she was just 15 during the season three premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In the January 8 episode, which sees celebrities attempt to complete a series of military training exercises, Richards explained how her motivation to join the show stemmed from past experiences where she “froze” out of fear.

“I really want to learn how to not be overwhelmed by fear. I’ve been through traumatic situations that have been very terrifying for me,” the 53-year-old Wild Things star told the show’s Directing Staff. “I want to learn how to deal with those issues and be stronger.”

“Part of the reason I wanted to do this course is I’ve been in situations where I freeze and I can’t function, I can’t even speak to protect myself,” she continued.

“The first time I ever experienced that I was 15 and I noticed a man following me,” Richards said. “He came up from behind me, put his hand around my mouth, grabbed my vagina, and started dragging me, and I froze, like I couldn’t even scream for help.

“It’s so scary to have that situation, you know, that age and be so vulnerable. And I have three daughters, and I want them to be able to never go through that. And also, if something, God forbid, happen to be strong enough.”

Denise Richards on three of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ ( Fox )

Richards felt inclined to open up about the sexual assault after the Directing Staff pulled her aside to tell her she had “a deer in the headlights kind of look” while attempting to complete the helicopter extraction challenge, an exercise that involves jumping from a boat to a helicopter pad and pushing oneself up into an aircraft cabin.

In her confessional, she went on to say: “I think that I haven’t addressed a lot of what I have gone through, and it’s very terrifying. I don’t know if I would be able to get over my past.”

The Starship Troopers actor admitted her husband, Aaron Phypers, is the only other person she’s confided in about the assault.

Elsewhere in the discussion with the instructors, Richards briefly recalled a scary incident she’d experienced with Phypers.

“We were driving. He wanted to take me to [a] set. He didn’t want me going alone, thank God,” she said. “We were physically shot at in his truck, and I sat on the floor and was just literally, I peed. I was so scared… I froze.”

Richards eventually bowed out of the show, realizing she was too old to put her body through these drills just two episodes in.

“I really want to have the entire experience, but the older I get, I don’t know if I’m physically capable of doing it,” she said.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)