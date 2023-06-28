Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dennis Rodman has responded to critics after he shared photos of himself wearing a skirt to an event celebrating Pride Month.

On Sunday (25 June), the 62-year-old basketball star made an appearance at Houston’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade. For the event, the Hall of Famer donned a plaid green mini-skirt and a black T-shirt, which featured an image of himself with his iconic rainbow hair – a look that famously stirred controversy in the 90s.

In a post shared to Instagram, Rodman could be seen greeting well-wishers at the Pride parade while rocking his bold pleated skirt outfit. “Love will Always Win,” he captioned the post, which included a rainbow emoji. “Happy Pride”.

However, his social media post received several negative comments from opposers of Pride Month. “I have to unfollow bro, I love your personality, but not this!!!” one critic wrote, while another commented: “It’s a shame what this world is becoming.”

In response, Rodman took to his Instagram Story to give his critics a history lesson about his long-standing support for the LGBT+ community.

“Do your research guys #beenhim,” the NBA All-Star wrote on Instagram, alongside several of his most iconic fashion moments, according to People. One of the looks he included in the post was the infamous wedding gown he wore when he claimed to marry himself back in 1996.

“Some of y’all are too young to remember when this man literally MARRIED himself in full makeup and a wedding dress lol #icon,” replied one Instagram user under Rodman’s post.

Another fan defended the NBA champion when they said: “If this has pissed you off, you have no business on this page. Dennis has been who he is since the early 90s. Won championships with painted nails and coloured hair. Wore a full beat on his face and wore a wedding dress. Threatening to unfollow is hilarious…What does it matter if he supports other human beings?”

Speaking to ABC13 at the Texas city’s 45th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade, Rodman said: “It’s amazing that we are showing love to the gay community that we love. They are showing love for the gay community and love for the world.”

Dennis Rodman’s support for the LGBT+ community spans more than two decades. From rainbow-coloured hair, to piercings, to dressing in drag, Rodman has long been an advocate for being yourself.

In 2019, he spoke about his longtime backing of the gay community in an interview withThe Associated Press. “One of the things I was proud of the most back then – I actually brought the gay community to the forefront for sports because of the things I was doing,” Rodman said.

“I did a Sports Illustrated cover where I went in in a bathing suit and had makeup and stuff like that,” he added. “And I was so flamboyant when I was doing it and stuff like that and people are like ‘Wow, we like this guy because he’s not afraid to go out the box.’”

Rodman also encouraged gay athletes to come out, saying: “I wish all of them would come out. It’s acceptable today. Just come out, man. Have a good time. Enjoy yourself.”