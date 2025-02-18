How to create a pet-friendly home without sacrificing style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A treasured part of the family, your best friend, made to feel right at home with love, affection… and more often than not, pet parents dote on their cats and dogs.

Indeed, they’re so cherished, the majority of households give their animals free rein to roam their homes, according to findings from the 2024 UK Houzz Pets & the Home Study.

Admittedly, though, it takes careful consideration and house rules to pet-proof your interiors; stop your favourite accent chair from getting covered in dog hair, and the arms of your sofa a potential scratching post.

To create a space sympathetic to both of you, these top tips help preserve your scheme while prioritising your pets’ needs…

Floors for paws

Pets can make a significant impact on flooring, perhaps why it’s one of the most popular upgrades, highlights Victoria Harrison, editor at home and design platform, Houzz.

If you’re ready to invest in new flooring, durable, hard-wearing materials are recommended…

“There are a multitude of options, but ceramic or porcelain tile, luxury vinyl and engineered hardwood are all scratch and water-resistant,” says Harrison.

“They’re also easy to clean, which is important to consider, especially in high-traffic areas near the door or around feeding and grooming stations.”

Protect your upholstery

“A whopping 89% of pet owners allow their pets to have full or at least some access to their furniture, which explains why they’re investing in pet-friendly fabrics and materials,” underlines Harrison.

She says designers usually recommend tightly woven engineered fabrics over natural ones, as they’re stain-resistant and tend to be more durable and long-lasting.

“That said, if you’re set on natural upholstery, leather is the top recommendation, as long as the nap isn’t too soft,” warns Harrison.

Weatherproof fabrics are another option for decorative updates…

“Indoor-outdoor fabrics are popular because they can withstand the wear and tear that comes along with pets,” says Rachel Battais, director and interior designer at Rachel Battais Interiors.

“Thanks to technology, engineered textiles meant for outdoors look similar to their natural counterparts, but they’re fade-resistant and easy to clean.”

Style options abound in these textiles, says Battais, as they mimic a range of fabric types and are available in a wide variety of colours and patterns.

Design designated pet zones

As Harrison points out, even if you’re one of the many who lets their four legged friends roam free, it’s beneficial for pets (and much appreciated) to have a designated space.

Somewhere they can have easy access to – comforts like a sleeping nook, or an outdoor enclosure where they can roam. Pet zones are beneficial for pet parents too, notes Harrison.

“Features like wash stations and dedicated pet storage space help contain essentials, making it easier to keep your home tidy.”

Moreover, Gill Hayes, director at Hampshire Design Consultancy, says along with an increasing number of clients incorporating pet-specific features, some are creating entire pet zones during renovations, including an array of amenities.

“Boot rooms, utility areas or even excess kitchen storage space are great options if you want to create a pet-friendly zone that’s convenient, yet somewhat concealed,” suggests Hayes.

Add a built-in feeding station

When it comes to renovations, feeding stations are one of the most sought-after bespoke pet installations on Houzz, reveals Harrison, with 37% requesting them.

With storage space and a ready water supply, she says kitchens are often considered the ideal location. “Many opt for a recessed nook to allocate space for their pet’s dining area, which can reduce clutter and tripping hazards.”

However, she says some prefer to keep feeding stations out of sight for aesthetic reasons.

“In those cases, a pullout or toe-kick drawer are good options, as they fit between the floor and base of your cabinetry, making them readily accessible… but also easy to conceal.”

Invest in speciality pet features

Bespoke installations are becoming more common during refurbs, says Harrison, with nearly one out of 10 incorporating built-in features to cater to their pets’ needs.

And while feeding stations and sleeping nooks are the most popular upgrades, Harrison says animal lovers are investing in built-in play structures and outdoor enclosures such as ‘catios’ to keep their pets stimulated and entertained.

“Beyond the more common installations for feeding and sleeping, we’ve seen an uptick in speciality features, such as bespoke play structures and cubbyholes,” says Paul Duffy, director and architect at BetterPAD.

“Now more than ever, pet owners are keen to make their pets’ lives better as part of a renovation, and they’re looking for creative custom solutions to adapt their homes for their pets.”