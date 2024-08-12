Support truly

We all want our homes to make a good impression – looking beautiful and feeling plush. The good news is you don’t have to spend tons to achieve a luxe ambiance. Knowing where to splurge and where to save is key.

Sharing this philosophy is Laura Hammett, creative director at the eponymous interior design and architecture studio, and founder of luxury homeware brand, Laura Hammett Living. Having curated award-winning, sumptuous spaces for over a decade, here are her tips for making your home look like you spent a lot more money than you actually did.

open image in gallery ‘It’s important to curate your space carefully and avoid over-decorating’ ( Laura Hammett )

“I usually start with a base colour scheme of layered neutrals – incorporating shades of ivory, beige, bronze and even rusts, browns, and navies – to create depth,” Hammett begins. These hues set a tone of sophistication and serenity.

open image in gallery ‘Treat your shelves and surfaces like a gallery... to achieve the right visual balance’ ( Laura Hammett )

“Layer luxurious textures like cashmere or alpaca throws, cushions, and wool rugs to add warmth and softness,” she continues. You should prioritise the things you touch often, making sure the materials feel good.

“Then, accent with metallics, such as shagreen or patinated pieces, as well as organic wood or hand-blown glass elements. These bring a touch of glamorous light reflection and tactile interest,” she tells me.

open image in gallery ‘Prioritise the foundational pieces that will get the most use’ ( Laura Hammett )

Hammett recommends focusing on a few key areas where investment will have the most impact, saying, “splurge on high-quality, bespoke curtains and window treatments to frame your most-used spaces elegantly. This will ensure a correct fit for a polished presentation.

open image in gallery ‘You can find some great antiques on eBay without a huge price tag’ ( Laura Hammett )

Invest in a high-quality wool or silk-blend rug that will last a lifetime and make your living room feel grounded, tying the seating together. And generally, prioritise the foundational pieces that will get the most use – sofas, mattresses, and the dining table. You’ll be pleased when they still look and feel great years later.”

open image in gallery ‘Splurge on high-quality, bespoke curtains and window treatments’ ( Laura Hammett )

Compromise on the smaller, lesser-used items. “You can find some great antiques on eBay without a huge price tag, which is where I found the small bobbin-leg side table and grandfather clock in my home,” she emphasises.

Likewise, cool prints, picture frames, coffee tables, lamps, mirrors, and accent chairs all abound from local antique shops and Facebook Marketplace.

open image in gallery Prioritise the things you touch often, making sure the materials feel good ( Laura Hammett )

She also suggests identifying and elevating the small things you use daily. Think linens, soap, and stationery. These little luxuries set a sophisticated tone without breaking the bank. Consider getting your initials embroidered onto a few pillowcases or towels, and opt for Le Labo or Aesop hand wash – leaving your hands feeling soft and smelling divine.

open image in gallery Start with a base colour scheme of layered neutrals to create depth ( Laura Hammett )

Hammett concludes, “One of the biggest culprits of a low-end look is clutter and an overabundance of small, low-quality accessories. It’s important to curate your space carefully and avoid over-decorating.

Treat your shelves and surfaces like a gallery, where the skilful use of negative space is just as important as what you’re displaying. This helps to achieve the right visual balance.”

By taking this “less is more” approach, you can create spaces that feel both luxurious and enduring.