How to make your home summer ready

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With sunshine and blue skies around, there couldn’t be a better time to refresh your interiors.

And Alysha Alli, who heads up the interior design team for Redrow, recommends “balancing the warm outside with fresh décor inside”.

From tones and textures to ornaments and aesthetics, she says finding a style that complements your unique personality is essential to perfecting your interiors this summer.

“Our homes have an undeniable impact on our wellbeing, so it’s important interior design incorporates elements of nature during the summer to help boost our energy,” suggests Alli.

Here, she shares some key elements to help you get the right vibe…

Go luxe-boho

Layer patterned and textured throws with tassels and washed-out prints in natural fabrics like linen and 100% natural cottons, says Alli.

“Aesthetics that embrace imperfections are entirely on trend, so observe your space and see where you can incorporate sustainable pieces such as hand-crafted ceramics too, then fill these with tall pampas and tactile bunny tail grasses for a gentle texture and aesthetic.”

Make indoor plants a centrepiece

Plants can complement natural materials such as real woods, ceramics and natural stones, Alli highlights.

“Go for a cluster of different heights – ensuring the tallest is at the back of an arrangement, placed directly in the corner of your room on the opposing side of entry.

“This will make your space appear more spacious and airier, perfect for cooling down the temperature.”

She says cacti also look perfect catching the light on a bright en suite or main bathroom windowsill. If this space doesn’t get a lot of natural light, try aloe vera which thrives in humid conditions.

Bring the outdoors in

Alli says incorporating feature wallpapers in matcha colours and forest hues to more subdued olive greens will introduce a flow of serenity across your interiors.

“Tones of green are also known to boost positivity and promote calmness throughout the home,” she adds. Depending on your budget, she suggests placing a khaki rug under a rich walnut coffee table for a warm aesthetic.

“Exploring these deep earth tones and mixing with botanical greens really brings the beauty of nature into your space.”

Add pops of colour around the home

When creating more social and entertaining spaces, bursts of colour help bring rooms to life.

With blooms flourishing in warmer weather, think about adding fresh flowers into an earthy rotund vase, suggests Alli.

When arranging flowers, she likes to create a greenery base using foliage such as ivy, moss, eucalyptus or fern, then adds focal flowers and filler flowers into the gaps – aiming for a dome shape.

Another way to boost your wellbeing – and colour code – is with funky photograph frames mounted with summer holiday snaps.

If you’re looking to do something larger and more impressive, Alli suggests creating a cosy reading nook; or transforming your office space with Seventies-inspired furniture shaping.

And who can resist a rattan weave retro style egg chair to chill out in?

Switch to vivacious colours

Think peachy tones and luminous apricot paint finishes – refreshing hues which Alli says awake the senses.

“While it may not be the obvious choice for everyone, when paired with the right grounding pieces of furniture such as a bouclé or rattan accent armchair, it makes your interior feel contemporary and alive.”

Take this a step further by complementing your design with an irregularly shaped mirror. “Balancing the straight lines of contemporary furniture with the rounded nature of accent pieces will draw attention to their detailed design and create contrast,” adds Alli.