12 ways to weave pretty pastels into your summertime scheme

Sorbet shades set the tone for timeless décor – and are an easy way to switch up your staples.

Here are 12 ways to incorporate pastels into your home…

1. Cuisinart 2 Slice Toaster in Pistachio, £80; Multi-Temp Jug Kettle in Vintage Rose, £100, Cuisinart

These soft colour ways are an instant update. The toaster boasts extra-deep slots for your favourite loaf, with re-heat function among the features. And cue the kettle with multiple temperature options for green, herbal and black teas, with LCD screen to check water temperature.

2. Set of 4 Pastel Mugs, £16, Next

We’ve a crush on these cute mugs. They’re stackable too, so ideal for small spaces.

3. STAUB Dining Line Ceramic Plate Flat in Sage, available in four sizes, from £9.95 (15cm), Zwilling

With sage the new grey, these plates are bang up to date and will complement summer salads and veggie recipes to perfection.

4. George Pink Marshmallow Vase, £8, Direct.asda

This pretty pink vase is crying out to be styled with magenta wild flowers… and peonies come the time.

5. MasterClass Lavender Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish with Lid, 2.4L, from £48.49; or 3pc Cookware Set of Lavender Non-Stick Cast Aluminium Dishes, 20cm/2.5L, 28cm/4L and 28cm/5L – Gift Boxed, £139.99 (worth £193.47), Cook Serve

Take your summer entertaining to the next level with this stunning cookware in luxe lavender. One to tablescape with fragrant or faux wisteria or simply self-gift.

6. George Lilac Hello Sunshine Slogan Tassel Cushion Cover, £7, Direct.asda

These three magic words spell happiness.

7. Loaf Swaggamuffin Armchair in Thatch House Fabric, £1,245, Loaf

This gorgeous chair sets the stage for relaxing and reclining in your own sumptuous cocoon. Cited as having a high ‘squidge’ factor, the swish finish makes it a showstopper.

8. Colourful Pastel Trellis Area Room Rug – Topaz, from £34.95 (80cm x 150cm), Kukoon Rugs

A soft pastel print rug offers an instant refresh to wood flooring – and this one would look wonderful under a glass coffee table.

9. Ribbed Green Candle Green, £2.50, B&M, in-store

Ribbed candles are all the rage and this is a real steal.

10. Lust Home Picnic in the Park Wallpaper in Lavender, £43 per roll, other items part of room set, Lust Home

While this girly gingham wallpaper is the focus, it highlights and enhances every pastel shade you style with it. Whichever way you work it – think feature wall with corresponding or complementing soft shades – it’s a designer’s dream scheme played out in your own front room.

11. Orange Glass Bud Vase, £10, The Wisteria Tree

No need to feel like you’ve scrimped on stems when it only takes one or two to make a big statement in a bud vase – without being spendy.

12. Meadow Flowers Duvet Cover with Pillowcase Set by Divante, from £9.99, The Range

Ideal for keeping the ambience romantic, when you want to switch out a bed of roses for whimsy wild flowers, this reversible floral print with yellow gingham pattern comes with the promise of sweet dreams.