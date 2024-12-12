10 ways to weave woodland decor into your scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When it comes to creature comforts, mother nature has a wonderful way of reminding us how country living ideas create a stylish, rustic touch with a nod to rural bliss.

Moreover, it’s a treat for the senses when you introduce some novelty factor in the shape of woodland animals we love to befriend, soft furnishings with sweet motifs and measure of nature’s favourite hue… fir green.

Here’s what we’ve brought in from the cold for a countrycore aesthetic…

1. George Green Reactive Glaze Pasta Bowls, £4 each, Direct.asda

With the majority of comfort food being bowl food recipes, these glazed dishes are a dead cert for rustic recipes.

2. Ceramic Beaded Vase, £75, Sophie Allport

Whether it’s wintry walks and foraging for berries, or the farmers market for dried foliage, this beautiful beaded decoration will make everything look that much lovelier.

3. Green Cut-Out House Lantern, £38, Next

You can never have enough ambient candlelight, and this statement lantern loves a cosy corner.

4. Woodland Friends Collection: Washable Placemats (Set of 2), £22; Woodland Friends Fabric by the Metre, £32; Tea Towel, £11.50; rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

With rare red squirrels, hedgehogs and robins, this country-themed collection makes a charming centrepiece for country kitchens and cabin-inspired décor.

5. Cream Hamish Fold Flat Storage Basket, £22, Next

You don’t need a log fire to style this sweet storage basket… bring the outdoors in and fill with logwood in a rustic style setting to elevate your snug space.

6. Woodland Retreat Gallery Wall, £293.23 (was £304.40), Desenio

Creating a country retreat with a feature wall of forests and lakes is second nature – and shows your sense of adventure and love for the great outdoors. Includes six posters framed in various sizes: from Cottongrass print to a Forest Grove, and Dandelion so realistic, you can imagine blowing it and making a wish.

7. Rabbit Bookends, £39, Marquis & Dawe

A fine bronze distressed finish enhances the feel of this bonded pair… and will bring your book collection to life.

8. Woodlands Classic Wallpaper – Brown Pink – Sian Zeng, £84 per roll, Lime Lace

Warm and welcoming, this whimsy wallpaper with cute hedgehogs hugging the limelight is sure to be a big hit.

9. Norwegian Spruce Faux Fur Throw, £95, French Bedroom

For a homely feel, you can’t beat a faux fur throw. This one stands out for its luxe look with ribbed, fluted design and eye catching, verdant green hue. One for an accent chair or to plush up your sofa for extra snugness.

10. Laura Ashley Crimson Red 100% Cotton Autumnal Woodland Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (King), £62, Next

The closest thing to sleeping in a tree house, bedding down with squirrels, garden birds, oak leaves and berries is an easy win to bring the beauty of nature to your bedroom.