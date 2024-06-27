10 ways to bring those beachy, boho vibes home

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Trends come and go, but when you want to channel bohemian chic, summer is the season to style it out.

Especially when it come to laid-back vibes, an eclectic mix of tactile textures – from rattan to ruffles – casual furnishings, loose linens and earthy hues for a natural aesthetic and look that’s effortless yet artfully curated.

Here’s what’s putting us in a carefree, easy-going frame of mind…

1. Sonoma Green Stoneware Dinner Set, 16-Piece – 4 Settings, £75 (was £99) ProCook

An everyday essential, you can’t beat the combination of olive green with woven placemats for a laidback tablescape that’s bang up-to-date. Style with sea shells for a beachy theme.

2. NYX Chest of Drawers, Sandblasted Black, £665 (was £695), Barker and Stonehouse

Whether it’s a dream holiday home or luxed-up living room, decorative storage solutions such as this rattan and black mango wood chest with brass hardware sets the scene for artisan pieces and collectibles.

3. Pacific Malone Textured Square Design Stoneware Vase, £60, Next

Vases of natural dried pampas are a must – and this ceramic vessel will contrast beautifully with a bundle of lavender.

4. Living Boho Throw, £32, SCS

These pom poms are right on point – and are the ultimate styling tool to swaddle or hang.

5. Crane Fonda Wallpaper, Coral, £150 per roll, Divine Savages

If a wall is your canvas, let this lavish wallpaper in a soft, captivating coral, crowned with cranes and palm trees be the stepping stone to creativity and self-expression. Think pattern, texture and objet d’art.

6. Woven Jute Lantern – Medium, £31.50 (was £45), The White Company

Whether placed on terracotta tiles or sun-bleached floors, this jute lantern marries function with flair.

7. Desser Shanghai Wicker Rattan Chair, £225, Next

A wicker accent chair in an eye-catching sphere shape is a surefire way to enhance any space. Team with Moroccan slippers tucked underneath for a Seventies vibe.

8. Blush Pink 100% Linen Loop Top Curtain, from £89, single, Secret Linen Store

Summer breeze makes me feel fine… easy on the eye, picture these pretty, airy curtains billowing with a breath of wind… and keeping your room cool.

9. Romance Ruffle Cotton Bed Linen Set, from £40, single set to £70, King, French Bedroom

Every boho babe needs ruffled bedding in their world. This relaxed, ‘tumbled effect’ feels right at home with a rattan headboard, sisal rug and kimono robe draped on the foot of the bed.

10. 3 Cloud White Miami Solar Lanterns, £34.99, hanging; Medium Palma Solar Lantern with TruGlow Candle, £42.99, centre; Black Storm Battery Lantern, £14.99 (was £19.99), left, Lights4fun

When dusk settles, one of summer’s simple pleasures is sitting outside with ambient lighting to transform your greenery or outdoor space. Strings of solar lanterns make a great focal point – and everything will look that much lovelier.