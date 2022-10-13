Check mate: 12 ways to get cosy with timeless tartan and gorgeous gingham this winter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Trends come and go. But if you’re after lasting appeal, it’s always advisable to stick with the classics.

Combining traditional tartan and gingham into a scheme can strike a harmonious balance – especially at this time of year, as we yearn for those calm and snug vibes. These strong repeat patterns provide visual interest and can help warm a room with colour and texture.

Here’s how to soften the edges and introduce some checked contrast as the nights draw in…

1. Katie Alice Vintage Indigo Gingham Side Plates, £8.99 each, Vintage Indigo Teapot, £39.99, rest of items from a selection, Katie Alice

Inspired by Dutch Delftware, these ceramic navy gingham plates reinvent the past with thoughts of afternoon tea and shortbread biscuits.

2. Madras Gold Check Throw, £60, Check Cushions, £55, Weaver Green

If you’re coveting throws and cushions right now, you’re not alone. Comforting and cheerful, we love the yellows, blues and soft pinks in this timeless design. Ideal for styling on rustic furniture, flea market finds, as well as a sofa.

3. Gingham Check Stoneware Vase – Lilac, £14, Five And Dime

Romantic and quaint, we’re definitely sensing a nod to cottagecore when you fill this charming vase with dried flowers.

4. Heritage Tartan Wallpaper in Egyptian Blue and Mineral, £46 per roll, Lucie Annabel

Classic plaid prints can play up the dullest of corners, and spur the imagination with thoughts of a glowing fireplace, glass of claret and chic drinks trolley. This tartan wallpaper in Egyptian blue will give any room a fresh face and add a touch of drama.

5. Mustard House Pink Weave Set of 4 Placemats – Multi, £32, and Set of 4 Coasters, £16, MADE.com

For a lovely twist on table settings, who says checks can’t be contemporary?

6. Balmoral Check Cushion Covers, £6 each, Studio

For a quickie fabric fix, take an existing cushion pad and swap out the cover for one of these game-changing designs, available in all your favourite shades.

7. Gleneagles Pattern Carpet in Kinross Grey Plaid, £44.99 per square metre, Carpetright

This woven Wilton carpet in an elegant dove grey check will bring any space to life. Versatile enough to work like a dream with exposed wooden beams, neutrals and Scandi inspired mid-century furniture, not to mention country living schemes and monochrome room sets.

8. Merino Lambswool Navy Tartan Plaid Throw, £89.95, Annabel James

If you’re after a stylish merino lambswool throw to snuggle up with, while dipping your toe in the world of tartan, you can’t go wrong with the coordinating tones in this one.

9. Carnoustie Check Grey Blackout Lined Eyelet Curtains, from £40, Julian Charles

Winter warmth within easy reach, these dapper check curtains are fully lined, featuring easy to hang eyelets. Best of all, they’ll reduce draughts from windows and prevent the heat from escaping. What’s not to love?

10. Ellie Check Accent Chair with Plain Bolster Cushion in Plum Combination, £479, DFS

With its soft curves and sumptuous padding, this vintage-inspired accent chair certainly looks the part, especially if you’ve got your heart set on creating a comfortable seating area to sink into at the end of a long day. Available with a choice of oak and antique feet and 12 colour ways.

11. Berry Gingham Linen Bedtime Bundle, from £297 (Duvet Cover, Sheets Pillowcases; items also available separately), Piglet In Bed

A palate of berry-red gingham checks always feels right this time of year – and a real winner styled with burgundy blankets, vases of dried pampas grasses, quirky decos and curios. This set’s made from stonewashed European flax, prewashed for soft bedtime bliss.

12. Tartan Faux Fur Storage Basket, £9, Matalan

Since when did storage look so cushy? A perfect prop to clear the clutter, think magazines, home crafts, or even your favourite warming, wintry tipple.