Halloween: 10 wicked ways to kit out your haunted house

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With pumpkin season reaching a crescendo for Halloween celebrations (October 31), chances are you’re after a few spine-chilling party props to ward off evil spirits – and entertain friends and family.

From decking out the house with ghoulish garlands, to casting a spell of witchcraft with candles and cushions, here’s what’s hot for a howling Halloween…

1. Black Twig Halloween Wreath with Bats, £22.49 (was £29.99), Halloween Garland Foliage Door Kit with Webbing & Hanging Bats, £52.49 (was £69.99), Ginger Ray.

For a drop dead gorgeous doorscape, black twigs entwined with bats and framed by eerie foliage sets the scene for an evening of skulduggery.

2. Set of 3 Halloween Candle Lanterns, £5, (was £18), Studio.

Don’t let your entrance hall be an afterthought… this terrifying trio can be styled on a staircase; otherwise place on a hallway table next to a trick or treat bucket of sweets and gruesome goodies.

3. Trick Or Treat Halloween Neon Wall Light, £59.99, Lights4fun.

A standout light show is all part of the dramarama, and this neon flex features 190 orange LEDs which can be hooked up on a feature wall. Think a dedicated #halloweenbackdrop for costume parties.

4. Trick or Treat Mugs, £15 each, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

Whether it’s a witches brew, hauntingly good hot chocolate or pumpkin spice latte, these motif mugs are the perfect prop to elevate those warming drinks.

5. Pumpkin Ramekin, Cream, £10, Pumpkin Casserole Dish, £40, Set of 3 Paper Pumpkin Decorations, £10, rest of items from a selection, Next.

From Halloween chili con carne with witches fingers (chipolata sausages topped with red peppers to resemble fingernails), to mini pumpkin pies, these dishes will dress up your tablescape.

6. Curzon Table Candle Holder, £28, rest of items from a selection, Garden Trading.

Sometimes it only takes a striking centrepiece to steal the show… fill a Gothic-inspired candle holder with tapered orange candles and style with Halloween cupcakes. Job done.

7. LED Halloween Garland – Black, £11.99, Halloween Checkered Pumpkin, £2.99, rest of items from a selection, The Range.

A fearsome fireplace is a great styling tool, but if you don’t have one, this garish garland can be draped along a windowsill or dining table. With skeletal hands, skulls and red roses, even the grim reaper might be on the guest list.

8. Very Home Set of 3 LED Slim Wax Candles Halloween Decoration, £11.99 (was £17.99), Very.

Spooktacular black candles and cobwebs go hand in hand, and these tall pillars will cast shadows over dark and moody settings.

9. Happy Halloween Cushion – Black, £8.99, Hey Boo Embroidered Cushion, £8.99, Trick or Treat Cushion – White, £7.99, rest of items from a selection, The Range.

Tailor-made for humorous Halloween settings, these scatter cushions are far from sinister.

10. Very Home Set of 4 Halloween LED Pumpkin Pathfinders, £10.99 (was £19.99), Very.

To complete your costume drama, let trick or treaters be guided by these pumpkin pathfinders when darkness falls… and there’s only the light of the moon.