10 ways to add flair and function to your kitchen

A powerhouse which caters to all our daily needs, it takes some clever tools to keep the kitchen in peak performance – and streamline those work surfaces to ease the morning rush.

Moreover, a few quickie kitchen updates, pops of colour and flexible, multi-tasking items can supercharge your space – and make it look bang up to date without having to spend heaps on a refurb.

Here’s what’s caught our eye and ticks all the right boxes…

1. ProCook Mini Blender, Black, £29 (was £39), ProCook

Give your smoothies, salad dressings and banana shakes a boost with this blender that packs a punch. With sharp chopper blade, two speed settings, pulse function and two 600ml cups with lids, it’s your best buddy for juices to go.

2. Kitchen Trolley with Bamboo Top, £99 (was £175), A Place For Everything

This kitchen cart gives you the opportunity to extend your working space with the added bonus of a wine rack, spice drawer and cupboard space for special serveware… a workhorse on wheels.

3. Salter Silver Dual Digital Air Fryer 7.6 Litre 1700 W, £99, Next

It’s never too late to jump on the air fryer band wagon and make the most of this kitchen must-have for healthier meals. This model features an eight litre capacity, 1500 watts of power, a touch-sensitive display with digital temperature control and eight frying pre-sets. Includes removable non-stick cooking basket.

4. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dish Set (20cm and 24cm) Graduated Green, from £99, ProCook

With casserole season in full swing, now’s the time to up your stew game. Suitable for hobs including induction, and oven safe to 260C, this gorgeous green dish set is a showpiece to complement your wintry themed tablescape.

5. Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Grey Baking Tray Organiser, £20, Joseph Joseph

Streamline those roasting dishes and bakeware trays with these non-scratch, adjustable dividers which can be tailored to your needs – top drawer.

6. Black Bronx Wall Storage, £40, Next

When you’re short on space and don’t want to faff about finding a nook or cranny for kitchen towel, tea, sugar and mugs, this industrial style wall unit keeps everything close to hand.

7. Smeg Kitchen Scales in Matt White, £129.95, Smeg

Can’t afford the eye-watering price for a Fifties-style Smeg fridge? Cheer yourself with these stylish kitchen scales which offer ‘complete precision.’ With a 1.8 litre stainless steel mixing bowl (removable), LED display and other snazzy eco-friendly features, its clean lines are effortlessly chic.

8. Matteo Kitchen Stool With Backrest, Burnt Orange Velvet & Brass, £149, Cult Furniture

Something as simple as a plush bar stool can raise the bar – and bring a sense of luxe to a breakfast island or neglected corner. With padded seat, curved backrest and brass base, this one’s right on point.

9. Long Open Weave Storage Baskets: Small, £18, Large, £38, Bohemia

Woven storage baskets are the unsung hero of decluttering, and it’s amazing how much you can store in a slim, rectangular shape which slips easily against a wall. Think cutlery, napkins, oil and vinegar, spaghetti jar and bottle of vino.

10. Bo Touch Bin in Satin Taupe, 11 + 23 Litre, £239, Brabantia

This trendy touch bin in a soft, warm brown is the closest thing to Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2025 – Mocha Mousse. And it’s bound to be a huge hit with 23 and 11 litre removable inner buckets for two kinds of waste, not to mention its neat design for a standing area against a wall or kitchen unit.