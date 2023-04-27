11 ways to weave neutrals into your current scheme

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to shape, contrast and introducing coveted pieces to your existing décor, neutrals always seem to have the edge for a natural aesthetic.

Those classic creams, woven textures, warm beiges and natural woods chime with a casual, chilled-out, easy-going vibe – especially when they’re blended with sage green (the new grey) to beautify your bolthole.

Here’s what’s new in-store and piquing our interest….

1. Scallop Dinner Plates, £3.50 each; Scallop Side Plates, £2.50 each; Scallop Cereal Bowls, £2.50 each; Woven Placemats – Cream, £6 (2pk); Boho 3-Dip Serve Stick, £6; Floral Cake Stand, £8; all B&M in-store

This scalloped serveware is the perfect building block for your neutral tablescape, especially mixed with blush tones, woven placemats and sprays of baby’s breath.

2. Jasmine Green Wine Glasses, Set of Four, £24.50, Oliver Bonas

Imagine your favourite ‘green’ grape, such as a crisp sauvignon blanc, served in these trendy glass goblets, for a spring refresh and summer soirées.

3. George Home Green Textured Vase, £12 (left), other items from a selection, Direct.asda

This modish artisan vase makes its mark in matt, chalky green.

4. Maize Geometric Storage Basket (25cm x 20cm), £14.50, Matalan

Just in case you missed the memo, small storage baskets are the new go-to for holding succulents and cacti, along with rustic loaves and linens.

5. Elswyth Stools (from left, Bishop Stool, Pawn Stool and Knight Stool), currently £119 each (was £149 each), Barker and Stonehouse

Crafted from solid teak, these Scandi-style stools modelled on chess pieces will certainly up your décor game.

6. Sophie Allport Olive Stoneware Small Side Plate, £11.50; Olive Stoneware Nibbles Bowl, £11.50; Olive Linen Placemat, Set of 2, £32; Olive Linen Napkins, Set of 4, £33; other items from a selection, Sophie Allport

Nature’s favourite hue feels very much at home when olive-printed stoneware is styled with fresh – or faux – olive branches in clear vases for an up-to-date palette.

7. Tennessee Armchair, Veneto Cognac, currently £799 (was £1,109), Barker and Stonehouse

Visually appealing and a real statement piece, this accent leather armchair in rich espresso will lend your living or snug room a warm welcome.

8. Silhouette Ceramic Vase, Set of 3, £18, Next

Body vases are all the rage and we can’t wait to get our hands on these sexy silhouettes for a #shelfie statement.

9. Flores Bed Linen Collection: Oxford Pillowcase with Border, from £35 (Single); Duvet Cover, from £140 (Double); Deep Fitted Sheet, from £110 (Double); The White Company

With a subtle monochrome stripe, this beautiful bedding in a cotton-hemp blend comes with the promise of lightweight, breathable linen.

10. Amina Natural Rattan Table Lamp – Natural, currently £16.99 (was £29.99), The Range

With rattan enjoying a moment in the sun, you can’t go wrong with this sculpted rattan base, which lets the light filter through as well as streaming a soft glow.

11. Set of 3 Woven Bowls Wall Art, £38, Next

An instant style-fix for bare walls that need dressing up, and much easier to hang than a heavy canvas or frame. Nordic, natural and very nice.