9 ways to style a swish nude palette in the home

Think low-key luxury for a boutique hotel vibe, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Sam Wylie-Harris
Thursday 08 August 2024 07:30 BST
Neutral interiors can evoke a stylish and calm feel (ScS/PA)
With so many of us living a life in colour, there comes a time when it’s lovely to come home to a calming aesthetic that feels serene, but still chic enough to infuse your space with a sense of luxury.

One which strikes the right balance between something slightly sumptuous and natural, with textured elements – think a palette of summer nudes dominated by ivory, sand, taupe and soft browns – for a seamless blend of modern meets a comfortable, plush vibe.

Tactile and easy on the eye, here’s how to dial-up low-key décor…

1. Marrakesh Collection: Natural Side Plate, £10.40; Natural Dessert Plate, £12; Natural Dinner Plate, £15.20, Rose & Grey

(Rose & Grey/PA)
(Rose & Grey/PA)

With its scalloped edge and trimming, this is a design to spur your creativity with couscous salads or lamb tagine.

2. Whitewashed Rattan Butler’s Tray in Natural, £195, The White Company

(The White Company/PA)
(The White Company/PA)

For a summer spritz or glass of Prosecco, this white-washed rattan tray is detachable, and tailor-made for haute hosting and serving melon and prosciutto canapés.

3. Dwell Delanna Drop Leaf Dining Table, £399; Dwell Loha Dining Chairs, £229 each, DFS

(DFS/PA)
(DFS/PA)

When you’re short on space but love clean lines and a little leg movement, this distinctive drop-leaf table with splayed legs hints at mid-century design; providing just enough room to proffer a buffet. Juxtaposed with sculpted chairs upholstered in cream bouclé, and it echoes hotel chic.

4. George White Shell Bowl, £14, direct.asda

(Direct.asda/PA)
(Direct.asda/PA)

This textured shell sculpture references minimalist décor and a real find.

5. Stacey Solomon Bliss 3 Seater Sofa with Gold Feet, Snug Boucle Pearl Collection, £1,649; other items from a selection, ScS

(ScS/PA)
(ScS/PA)

TV personality Stacey Solomon has teamed up with sofa specialists ScS to create a collection of stylish sofas to take your seating to a new level of luxury – and comfort. With contemporary shapes and boucle pearl fabric for subtle texture, think snug enough to really make you feel at home this summer.

6. Handmade Macrame Wall Hanging – Lilly, £30, Rosy Posy Petals

(Rosy Posy Petals/PA)
(Rosy Posy Petals/PA)

With its woven design and artisan feel, the natural colourway in this whimsy wall hanging will compliment any scheme.

7. Eos Coffee Table, £399, DFS

(DFS/PA)
(DFS/PA)

Chic, sleek and bang up-to-date, this curvaceous coffee table makes a great centrepiece with its fashionable spherical legs and minimalistic design.

8. Seashell On The Beach Print, from £9.57, (30 x 40cm, unframed), Desenio

(Desenio/PA)
(Desenio/PA)

For a contemporary, coastal-inspired scheme or simply a soothing vibe, shell décor as wall art captures the natural beauty of seashells – and this print is right on point.

9. Loaf Double Stripey Wool Rug in Ochre, from £325 (140 x 200cm); Knitty Wool Cushions in Taupe and Chalk, £59 each; Knitty Stripe Wool Cushion in Taupe, £75, Loaf

(Loaf/PA)
(Loaf/PA)

Chunky woven scatter cushions, a soft stripy rug to pad around on, terracotta pots and straw woven glass vases showcase your sense of style – and flair for the finer details.

