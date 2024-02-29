10 spring homeware items that cheer the new season

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Is it any surprise we get excited about the switch in season – and the thoughts of spring paving the way for summertime joy?

Indeed, it only takes a brief walk through the park, or journey through the countryside to see nature blossoming into life.

Closer to home, even our window boxes are winking at us with baby shoots signalling the promise of pretty things to come.

To make the most of mother nature, here’s how to celebrate lighter, longer days…

1. Riedel Veloce English Sparkling Wine Glasses, £32.50 each

With a toast to springtime and sparkling wine on the cards – especially with Mother’s Day around the corner – think stylish stemware designed to bring out the very best of English bubbles.

2. Habitat Geo Decal 12 Piece Dinner Set – Multicoloured, £44

When you’re looking for a happy balance of brights and mid-century modern, this tableware will contrast beautifully with a riot of seasonal recipes.

3. True Aroma Lemon Bergamot & Basil Candle, £4.99, The Range

When you want to scent surround with fresh and fruity aromas and floral undertones, citrus and orange blossom feels fresh and uplifting.

4. Artificial Potted Purple Hydrangea, £15, Dunelm

With our love of house plants proving there’s always room for one more, bring your favourite garden blooms indoor with this fuss-free, faux hydrangea. Its lilac petals will bring new life to a forgotten corner.

5. Pruning Gauntlets – Pink, £39.95, Annabel James

Preparing your garden for spring? These pruning gauntlets are a godsend when you’re cutting back thorny bushes and trimming spiky stems. With the added bonus of a thick suede cuff to protect your arms.

6. A Thousand Flowers Collection: Lovebirds Coral 8 ½ Inch Plate, £16.50 (was £22), Wild Daffodils 10 ½ Inch Plate, £18.75 (was £25), other items from a selection, Emma Bridgewater

With a generous dose of floral flair, this flower-patterned pottery brings the outdoor in with daffodils and buds to style up an antique dresser or open shelving.

7. Botanica Pencil Pleat Curtains, from £80 to £200, other items from a selection, Dunelm

With curtains in plain sight and framing your outdoor space, why not extend your garden greenery with floral curtains to create a botanical display – and make the most of what you have. Team with pretty pastel accessories to pick up the sprigs of flowers.

8. Heart and Soul Slogan Bath Mat, £12, Dunelm

The benefits of a spa-like bathroom are well storied, but if you’re short on space and after a quick refresh, there’s nothing like a new bathmat to pad around on. Made from tufted cotton, this one makes a bold statement.

9. Tulip in Glass, £3.99, The Range

Tulips are everywhere right now, but if you’re after a bumper bouquet, this imitation posy can be placed alongside fresh ones for an eye-catching centrepiece.

10. Yellow Tulips Digitally Printed Cotton Duvet Set, from £49.99 (Single), to £89.99 (Super King), Homescapes Online

And if you really want to showcase the most vibrant of spring flowers, this bedding set will keep them blooming 24/7. Made from 100% cotton, 200-thread count, you can even bring home some feel-good factor by draping a sage green throw across the bed.