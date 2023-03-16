11 floral finds to give your home a spring refresh

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As nature buzzes with life and spring flowers burst onto the scene, filling your space with freshly picked finds is more appealing than ever.

From pretty petals to darling buds, here’s our pick of the bunch…

1. Daisies Small Mug; Heartsease Pansies Small Mug and Snowdrop Small Mug, £17 each, Emma Bridgewater

These sweet mugs will bring fresh flavour and a dash of joy to breakfast time.

2. Laura Ashley Elveden 4 Slice Toaster, £80, Studio

Inspired by Laura Ashley’s Summer Palace design, this tip-top toaster with seven-setting heat control marries function with floral flair.

3. George Riverside Dinner Set 12 Piece, £20, Direct.asda

It’s easy to create wildflower table schemes when you scatter fresh greenery among this melamine serveware.

4. Dried 55cm Natural Bouquet Mixed with Thistle, £10, Dunelm

With a cottagecore aesthetic, these dried flowers are easy to style in a recycled jar or vintage vase.

5. Birds of Paradise Photographic Rug, from £70-£150, Studio

When you want to walk barefoot among exotic blooms, this statement rug is the next best thing.

6. Candy Tuft Deckchair, £149.99, Perkins & Morley

Easy to stack, deckchairs aren’t just for suntraps and can double up as stylish seating. This cottage garden print feels right at home with flourishing ferns and potted hydrangeas.

7. Laura Ashley Gosford Cranberry Curtains with Eyelet, from £68.18, Curtains2go

With heading and lining options, these flouncy florals are a cinch to hang, with an easy-on-the-eye and versatile colourway.

8. Natural History Museum x Dunelm Meadow Floral Wool Rug, from £149-£399, Dunelm

When you want to be surrounded by greenery, this floral rug teamed with exposed wood echoes the biophilic trend.

9. Cath Kidston Stargazer Chaise Longue in Strawberry Garden, £949, DFS

This aptly named Stargazer is a showstopper, especially if you fancy putting your feet up and spending time on a divan crowned with carnations and roses. Handcrafted and available in a range of Cath Kidston prints.

10. Reversible Floral Print with Trim 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase, £25-£55, Next

The colour of springtime, these lilac flowers will beautify your bedroom in a flash.

11. Multicoloured Floral Print Duvet, from £32-£43, Matalan

This whimsy wildflower print duvet would look lovely styled up with scatter cushions in sage green, rose pink and buttercup yellow.