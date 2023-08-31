10 slick ways to kit out your student digs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new term and exciting times! But before the academic year kicks off, you’ve already been tasked your first assignment – how best to style-up your student space.

Depending on your halls of residence and budget, you may have crowdfunded some of the basics from family and friends – and then you’ll want a few niceties to kit out your digs and personalise your pad.

To take your bijou bedroom to the next level, we’ve done our homework and prepped some key pieces…

1. Linen and PU A4 Spiral Notebook – Brown, £3.49, Linen and PU A5 Notebook with Pen – Brown, £3.49, Linen and PU A5 Notebook – Grey, £2.49, Pack of 2 Linen and PU Pen Set, £2.99, Linen and PU Pencil Case – £2.99, rest of items from a selection, The Range

Some might say stylish stationery is the foundation for formulating all those creative ideas.

2. Erica Green Ceramic Desk & Table Lamp, £45, Oliver Bonas

Lighting is key to late-night swotting, especially when the clocks go back and you’re hoping to file an assignment ahead of time. With a trendy exposed bulb, geometric design and pink cord, this one’s bang up to date.

3. Pegboard – Medium, Pink, £50, Block

When you need to picture something in your mind or are in need of inspiration, a mood board is where it’s at. Available in a rainbow of colours, these peg boards are right on point.

4. The Positive Student Planner, £24, The Positive Planner

Described as a ‘dedicated student wellbeing planner’, this 12-week journal is geared towards helping with the pressure and stress of life as a student. Developed with mental health charity Samaritans, think mindful activities, tools and diary notes to keep you on track – and in control.

5. Wire Peg Board With Accessories, Black, £20, Grey 3 Tier Metal Trolley, £22, folding desk from a selection, Dunelm

If you prefer the industrial look and a peg board made out of steel is more your thing, this one comes with hooks, baskets and mini shelves. Team with the sturdy trolley and add wire baskets to store your stuff.

6. Bronx Microwave, £85, Next

An everyday essential, this charcoal grey model with timber handle and dial knob has the edge for those quick and easy ready meals.

7. Bronx Bottle Opener, £12, Next

And when it’s time for a beer break, this groovy bottle opener is just the job.

8. ProCook Carbon Steel Wok, 26.5cm, £14, ProCook

There’s more to a wok than stir-fries and this wonderful multitasking tool loves to steam, shallow-fry, poach, stew and toss.

9. Hebe Veronica Plant in Stone Pot, £8, Rowen

Low-maintenance and looks good, what’s not to love about this fun faux foliage?

10. Single Green Bedding Starter Pack, £14, Dunelm

A bedding bundle is a no-brainer when it’s time to get your head down.