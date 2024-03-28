10 ways to kit out your kitchen for a quickie makeover

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The kitchen is always a conversational piece, especially if you’re considering a spring refresh with a few key items to breathe new life into the busiest room in the house.

Moreover, stylish and easy on the eye, tip-top tableware, fab, functional furnishings and A-list appliances (depending on your budget) can also be a win-win without having to pull out all the stops and commit to a kitchen remodel.

Here’s what’s inspiring us to entertain and cook up a storm…

1. ProCook Oslo Stoneware Jug, £29 (2.9L), Stoneware Mug, Set of 4 – Teal, £27, Round Glass Storage Jar, Set of 3 Large, £29, rest of items from a selection, ProCook

Getting organised is paramount with seasonal fare coming into play, and finding a new home for rice, grains and pasta – not to mention stoneware mugs to keep your cuppa hot and resist chipping.

2. Set of 4 Green Patterned Tapas Plates, £16, Next

With thoughts turning to tapas parties and easy, fun, recipes, these patterned plates have Spanish sunshine written all over them.

3. Joseph Joseph Elevate Steel Knives Bamboo 5-Piece Set, £140, Joseph Joseph

Tools of the trade make a world of difference when it comes to slicing, dicing and prepping. Not to mention a non-slip knife block to help keep your blades razor sharp.

4. Ceramic Lobster Plates, £3 each, Dunelm

Fishing around for the right tableware for a beach themed or coastal tablescape? These vibrant lobster plates will make seafood spaghetti and fresh, juicy prawns a standout serve.

5. Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Plus Green Folding Chopping Board, Green, £13, Joseph Joseph

Make light of cutting crudités and fresh veggies with this trendy green board – which folds up when you fancy cooked over raw, meaning everything slides effortlessly into the pot.

6. ProCook Soho Cookware Set, 5 Piece Coral, £149, ProCook

Spring casseroles will taste that much more delicious when you reach for these gorgeous coral pink pans. Suitable for most hobs including induction, oven safe (to 260C) with 10-year guarantee.

7. Ceramic Fish Vase, Blue, £15, Marks & Spencer

Fish-shaped vases are all the rage and this one’s ideal for rainbow tulips to brighten a worktop or window sill.

8. Smeg KLF03 Kettle, Emerald Green, £189.95, Smeg TSF01 2-Slice Toaster, Emerald Green, £189.95, John Lewis

It’s not everyday you splash out on a Smeg kettle and toaster, so may as well go for this new eye-catching hue… and your friends will be green with envy. Top of the line and supercar of appliances, these models blend retro chic with up-to-the-minute features.

9. Brabantia Newicon Pedal Bin, Mellow Yellow, £95 (30 Litre), Brabantia

The right waste bin can be a game changer, especially if you’re short on space, or looking for the most hygienic, odour-proof way to manage your refuse. This new design in Mellow Yellow looks as fresh as a daisy with a non-slip base for busy households.

10. Lucie Bar Stools, Velvet, Magenta, £69 each, Dunelm

With summer spritzes and cocktails on the cards, not to mention bistro lunches, this statement bar stool in magnificent magenta with velvet padding and gilt detailing channels boutique hotel vibes.