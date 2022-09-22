Dopamine décor: 12 ways to play with punchy hues at home

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bright, joyful homeware isn’t just for summer – in fact, confident colour palettes and contrasting hues are all the rage right now.

“This autumn, we anticipate shoppers will continue turning to bold, playful tones to brighten their homes and moods,” says Etsy trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.

And it makes sense. As Daisy Coombes, interior design manager at Sass & Belle, points out – some mood-boosting colour could be exactly what we need.

“Boost your mood and your interiors with the brightest interiors trend on the block – dopamine décor,” says Coombes. “Dopamine dressing graced the catwalks this summer, and we’re now embracing colour confidence in our interiors.”

This trend is all about choosing things which bring you joy.

“Bring fun into the home with zingy yellows, zesty greens and juicy pinks,” Coombes suggests. “Create an uplifting scheme with things that make you smile. From acid green tufted cushions to lemon hued glassware, or a lipstick red sofa.

“Incorporate styles, patterns and accessories that make you happy to be surrounded by – plus points for including as many vivid colours as possible.”

Nervous about stepping out of your colour comfort zone? “Adding bright colours to your interiors can feel daunting, but there are many ways to embrace the trend this season without going OTT,” says Isom Johnson.

“I recommend considering what the focal point in the space is going to be, whether it be a maximalist piece of furniture dressed with softer, more muted accessories – or a brightly coloured piece of art creating visual interest against a neutral wall.”

Want to bring on the brights? We’ve ‘popped’ some of our favourite finds below…

1. WeAreLunarium Pink Wall Hanging – Geometric Art – Plywood Décor, £41.95, Etsy

(Etsy/PA)

Tim Stevenson of WeAreLunarium was Grand Prize Winner at the 2022 Etsy Design Awards – and we love his lipstick pink wall hanging, made from laser cut birch plywood. Contemporary and cool.

2. Large Amphora Vase Sunshine Yellow, £18, Sass & Belle

(Sass & Belle/PA)

A pop of sunshine that’ll work with an array of blooms and complement any scheme. This sunny vase is bound to brighten your day.

3. Multicolour Tufted Diamond Cushion, £23, Sass & Belle

(Sass & Belle/PA)

A whimsy cushion is the easiest way to cajole your creativity.

4. Wall Cabinet MALLING Dusty Blue, £49.99, JYSK

(JYSK/PA)

Simple but sweet, a bold blue wall cabinet can reinvent your curios, especially if you mismatch bright chinaware.

5. Spliced Brights Rug, from £95-£270, Next

(Next/PA)

With its tufted textured wool design and fabulously graphic colourways, this eye-catching rug will enhance any space.

6. Fabulous Fancy Floral Apron, £18, Joe Browns

(Joe Browns/PA)

A pretty pinny with frilly trim and showy flowers is the easiest way to dress happy and embrace dopamine décor all at once.

7. Asta Barrington Party Multi Long Tray, £20, Daisy Park

(Daisy Park/PA)

A kitchen must-have, novelty trays can reinvent happy hour cocktails and cupcake decorating parties.

8. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole 6.2L in Oval Graduated Green, £99, ProCook

(ProCook/PA)

Now we’re coming into casserole season, this durable jolly green dish will revive all those warming recipes in style – and looks good enough to bring to the table. Suitable for all hob types and oven safe to 260°C.

9. Abstract Fusion Cinnabar Twist Mural, from £189, Ohpopsi

(Ohpopsi/PA)

When you want to take a wall from wish-washy to wow, this beautifully illustrated mural looks bang up to date with its collaged pots and marbled stones.

10. Cut Velvet Cushion, £22, Next

(Next/PA)

An array of plush velvet scatter cushions with lively patterns makes an easy style statement.

11. Warm Coloured Spiral Candles – 4 Pack, £20, Talking Tables

(Talking Tables/PA)

These spiral candles make the cutest clash.

12. Sage x Clare Nudie Rudie Bath Mat – Poppy, £59 (other items from a selection), Antipodream

(Antipodream/PA)

Jazzy and carefree, who wouldn’t want to pad around barefoot on this fun and funky bathmat?