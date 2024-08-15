9 ways to channel gemstone glam and jewel tones in your home

Support truly

Inspired by a jewellery box of precious stones, baubles and glistening beads, adorning the home in sapphire blue, ruby red and emerald green is testament to how a rich colour palette plays with our emotions.

Echoing those luxe vibes of dressing to go ‘out out’, there’s a richness and warmth when you drape an accent chair with a velvet throw in a sumptuous shade; or accessorise a sofa with scatter cushions in lavish hues.

Moreover, wallpaper also brings a moody magic to this aesthetic. “Jewel tones can infuse a space with luxury, depth, and vibrancy”, says Chelsea Clark, head of marketing at I Love Wallpaper.

“Whether aiming to create a dramatic focal point or add subtle elegance through intricate patterns, wallpaper is a great way to introduce these rich hues.”

Inspired by precious gemstones, Clark says these saturated colours can transform any room, from stunning accent walls to enveloping an entire space in opulence.

To balance the intensity of jewel tones, she says to pair them with neutral furnishings and incorporate metallic accessories, to ensure the space remains harmonious and inviting.

From fun and frivolous to designer décor updates, here’s what’s caught our eye…

1. Diamond Ice Tray by Uberstar, £8.99, Uberstar

open image in gallery (Uberstar/PA)

Time to dial up happy hour with a diamond in your cocktail… courtesy of this cute six-cube ice tray.

2. Blue Glass Cocktail Shaker, £46.80 (was £52), Joanna Wood

open image in gallery (Joanna Wood/PA)

One for a metallic drinks trolley, this sapphire blue shaker oozes elegance and signals a stylish serve.

3. Cath Kidston Floral Harmony Ditsy Rug, from £180 (120 x 170cm), Next

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

One of the comfiest ways to set the scene is with a floral rug in deep tones; this whimsy design is part of Cath Kidston’s new home collection… and we love citrine and amethyst in the mix.

4. LSA Gems Collection: Vases, from £28 each; Vase/Lanterns, from £45 each, LSA International

open image in gallery (LSA International/PA)

Exhibiting an iridescent lustre, these textured bud vases and glass vessels in amber, garnet, jade and sapphire can be juxtaposed with white flowers to create a cohesive look.

5. Amalfi Mural in Emerald and Gold, Large (300cm x 240cm), £100, I Love Wallpaper

open image in gallery (I Love Wallpaper/PA)

A work of art, this single fresco will put the wow-factor into a feature wall. Cited as an aerial view of Italy’s Amalfi coast, the emerald green marble effect with gold veins weaving through the waves lends lustre – and adds depth to any space.

6. Gilded Candlestick Collection: Gilded Bobbin Candlestick, Green Silver Leaf, £150, rest of items from a selection, Webb & Gray

open image in gallery (Webb & Gray/PA)

A coloured candlestick can be a quick win if you’re looking to add vibrancy – and fancy a flash of vivid green. Combining craftsmanship with creative flair, the collection is designed to be mixed and matched.

7. Regal Lion Reversible Throw, £75, Joe Browns

open image in gallery (Joe Browns/PA)

When you want to switch out ‘the king of the jungle’ with a textured stripe, this gorgeous velvet throw is versatile and right on point – and particularly plush.

8. DFS Dame Floral Banquette Footstool, £279, DFS

open image in gallery (DFS/PA)

With its exotic, jewel-toned floral print, this footstool strikes just the right balance with the warmth of amber amongst its purple and pink hues. Can double up as coffee table if you’re short on space.

9. Lust Home Forbidden Fruit Wallpaper in Antique Gold, £50 per roll, Lust Home

open image in gallery (Lust Home/PA)

For the ultimate wall canvas and creative space, the fun starts with this fancy wallpaper when you take a deeper look – amongst the petals in vivid shades and gold backdrop are butterflies, snakes and fruit. Bold and beautiful, the fiery tones can be offset against ivory and cream furnishings for a joyous contrast.