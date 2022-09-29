Jump to content

11 stylish ways to give your home some serious autumn vibes

Be inspired by nature’s beautiful changing colours, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Sam Wylie-Harris
Thursday 29 September 2022 08:30
Autumn inspired homeware (Emma Bridgewater/PA)
Autumn inspired homeware (Emma Bridgewater/PA)

With the first chill in the air and leaves turning at a rapid rate, chances are you’ve been closing the curtains a little bit earlier than usual – and looking forward to all things autumnal.

And the rich, rustic tones and earthy hues of this season are endlessly appealing for bringing warmth into our homes. Take inspiration from these autumn-inspired finds…

1. Oak Leaf Autumn Wreath & TruGlow Candle Bundle, £69.99, Lights4fun

(Lights4Fun/PA)

With thoughts of nature studies and woodland walks, creating a cosy ambience with an autumn wreath and centrepiece crowned with pillar candles is sure to inspire seasonal tablescaping.

2. Habitat 2.4 Litre Oval Cast Iron Casserole Dish – Orange, £40, Argos

(Habitat/PA)

Think homemade warming soups and steaming hot pots. If you’re not the proud owner of a classic orange cast iron casserole dish, now could be the best time to invest in one. Suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, induction and oven.

3. Scented Candle JENS D7xH8cm w/lid, £3, JYSK

(JYSK/PA)

A scented warming glow for less than a fiver? We’re in.

4. Oliver Bonas Aster Etched Star Gin Glass S2, £28, Oliver Bonas (available from October)

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Chances are you’re foraging for a gin with autumnal botanicals – and a new gin glass with some star quality will ensure your drinks trolley is tip-top.

5. Emma Bridgewater Borlotti Beans Medium Oblong Plate, £42, and Beetroot Medium Dish, £65, Emma Bridgewater

(Emma Bridgewater/PA)

Whether it’s a bundle of beans or best beets from the farmer’s market, these decorated serving dishes will make your harvest taste that much more delicious.

6. Resin Pumpkin Ornament, £14, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

When you want to plant a pumpkin around the home, this rustic deco will blend in beautifully with farmhouse-style furnishings or fireplace décor.

7. Abel Wooden Rattan Accent Chair, £250, Next

(Next/PA)

A stylish accent chair speaks volumes, especially when it’s a mix of modern and rustic like this one, styled up with nature-inspired colours to contrast with its wood frame and neutral upholstery.

8. Recycled Wool Blanket in Rust Herringbone (bottom of pile), £65, The Tartan Blanket Company

(The Tartan Blanket Company/PA)

These soft, woven yarns are coveted for their warmth –  and wool blankets can be used as a throw or shawl wrap, as well as draping over a chair, sofa or bed.

9. Tortoise Table Lamp, Black – £32, Homebase

(Homebase/PA)

Putting the atmosphere into autumn, a chic tortoise effect table lamp with a black shade looks moody and inviting.

10. Slouchbag Bean Bag – Jumbo Cord, Mustard, £74.99 (was £99.99), RUcomfy

(RuComfy/PA)

As the nights draw in, there’s something super inviting about a bumper sized bean bag to sink into.

11. Hottie in Ochre, £40, Loaf

(Loaf/PA)

A bottle with benefits. We love this knitted favourite for its form and function.

