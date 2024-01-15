The interior design trends to look out for in 2024

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new year signals a fresh start, inviting you to evaluate how your home is or isn’t serving you – and to rejuvenate it accordingly. If you’re looking to rearrange your space, buy new decor, let go of clutter, or do a complete overhaul, you’ll want to stay abreast of the trends set to define interiors in the year ahead.

To guide us in discerning what’s “in”, Pinterest has revealed its annual Pinterest Predicts report: a trend forecast based on extensive analysis of user activity in the app. With 80 per cent of its forecasts coming true the following year, Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK, explains: “Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they’re planning to do and buy next – it’s a bit like having a crystal ball!”

From retro kitchens to sultry cowboy-inspired decor, read on to discover the trends that are coming in hot.

Metallics

Pinterest’s report explains: “Cool silver tones and bold chrome are resonating right now. Melty metallics will make their way into the mainstream in 2024 as people trade in their trusty neutrals for something a bit more hardcore.”

Metal head: adorning your home with metallics is in this year (Lights & Lamps)

Niki Wright and Scarlett Hampton, co-founders of lighting design studio lights&lamps, recommend bringing metallic details into your home through statement lighting. They explain: “Mixing metal finishes brings a polished yet relaxed feel to a space. We like to style brass and chrome fixtures together with contrasting textures like soft, neutral fabrics, matt finishes, natural woods, and coloured marbles.”

Tom Howley, creative design director at his eponymous kitchen company, adds: “Vintage and aged metals, such as burnished brass, are having a moment when it comes to taps, door handles and knobs in the kitchen. On the other hand, matt black has disappeared.” He continues: “For even more shine, consider using an antiqued mirror as a splashback. This creates visual impact and helps reflect natural light, giving the illusion of more space.”

‘Kitschens’

Pinterest searches for “eclectic kitchen decor” have gone up 50 per cent, while those for “kitschy kitchens” have surged by 75 per cent. This year, we can expect to see cooking areas spruced up with thrifted finds, vintage appliances, and retro pops of paint.

To get this look, Anne Haimes, design director and founder of Anne Haimes Interiors, says to “decorate with classic patterns like ginghams and floral prints, and embrace shades of pink and green. Lean into vintage with statement pieces like the ever-popular, 1950s-inspired Smeg fridges.”

Top of the crockery: display all your culinary creations on heritage-inspired sets (Burleigh Pale)

You can start small by incorporating a few nostalgic details into your existing kitchen, such as mismatched dish sets in heritage patterns. Look to Burleigh Pottery, whose crockery features country-garden florals in a core palette of cobalt and powder blues, basil green, and petal pink. Also, keep an eye out for Depression Glass. This cheery-hued, translucent drinkware can be readily found on Etsy, as well as in the bric-a-brac section of your local charity shop. (You may even spot some in your grandparents’ china cabinet.)

Western Gothic

Meet “Western Goth”: a blend of vintage Americana and deep, moody hues. Pinterest’s report reveals that searches for this edgy cowboy aesthetic are already up by 145 per cent.

Take inspiration from cowboys for a chic take on Western goth (Ruggable)

To get this look, Emily Simmons, creative director at interiors brand Ruggable, recommends: “Use black as your main colour and then accessorise with softer shades, such as greys, beiges, or bruised blues. Then incorporate natural elements, such as wooden shelving, rattan baskets or jute rugs, to develop the country aesthetic.” She finishes: “Add leather furniture, fringed curtains, and faux-cowhide-printed details, such as rugs and cushions, to hint at cowboy style and complete the look.”

Cafecore

Finally, Pinterest declares: “Bar carts, be gone! In 2024, at-home coffee stations will become the new way to espresso yourself.” This means bringing the coffee-shop look home, with users searching for everything from “cafe aesthetic” to “coffee station decor” and “coffee bar styling”.

Bar carts, be gone! It’s all about the pantry (Tom Howley)

Howley recommends creating a coffee station within a bi-folding pantry. He explains: “A double breakfast pantry can hold a barista-style coffee machine, storage for your tea, coffee beans and favourite mugs, plus plenty of surface space for drink prep. It can even be designed to include a boiling water tap and small sink for making a cup of tea in seconds. The best thing about this set-up is that when you’re hosting, you can close the doors behind you, instantly concealing any clutter until it’s time to tidy.”

For additional cafecore inspiration, look to content creator Roxanne F – aka @vincent_the_house on Instagram – who recently completed a bistro-inspired galley kitchen within her London home. Glossy emerald-hued tiles, black and white mosaic floors, fresh white Caesarstone worktops, and aged copper details set the tone. A light-filled breakfast nook sits at the kitchen’s far end, boasting a cafe set-up complete with banquette seating and a vintage bistro-style table and chairs.

A light-filled breakfast nook is a great place to start any day (Vincent The House)

To extend this aesthetic throughout your home, consider opting for parquet flooring, which subtly nods to Paris’s ever-chic cafe scene. Christoph Wellekoetter, head of product management at the global flooring company Parador, shares: “We’re seeing an increasing demand for our parquet styles right now – a look said to have originated in 16th-century France. The elegant chevron or herringbone pattern adds texture and interest to an interior whilst remaining timelessly neutral.”