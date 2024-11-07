11 wonderful wreaths and garlands to style up your space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When it comes to doorscaping, charming décor and celestial centrepieces, a Christmas wreath is one of the most heartening ways to say welcome.

Moreover, you can up the ante by using them as wall art, tying them to the back of a chair with a ribbon to match your scheme, and laying them flat on a table and crowning the centre with LED candles.

To complete the look, a garland adds the final flourish and string of fairy lights sets the scene for a winter wonderland…

1. Habitat Plum Foliage Traditional Christmas Wreath, £35, Habitat

With ruby red and plum petals, fir green foliage, vibrant berries and natural pinecones, this eye-catching wreath will add a new dimension to your doorway.

2. Artificial Peppermint Garland, £42, Blooming Artificial

Cute candy cane stripes, red holly berries, bright baubles and festive ribbon to tie it all together, this garland will look stunning strung around a fireplace.

3. Stacey Solomon Green & White Mistletoe Wreath, £18, Direct.asda

Combing olive green mistletoe with realistic white berries, this minimalistic wreath will look right at home with Scandi-style decos.

4. Valley Snowdrift Garland, £52, Dibor

For a showy display, this glam garland with snow white poinsettias adorned with sparkly baubles, pearly mistletoe berries and feathery sprigs of pine needles makes a dazzling display draped around a staircase or mantelpiece.

5. John Lewis Berries and Pine Cones Wreath, £40, John Lewis

With a rustic feel, faux berries, pine cones, frosted leaves and woven rope, this wreath makes a lovely wintry focal point… place in the centre of a gallery wall or Christmas collage.

6. OHS Christmas Festive Frosted Berry Garland, Red/Green, £14 (was £21), Online Home Shop

A top tip for tablescapes, garlands make a great table runner and with frosted berries, pinecones and just the right measure of foliage, this one’s a jolly good buy.

7. George Gold-Tone Pine Christmas Garland, £18, Direct.asda

A little glitz goes a long way and this one can always be styled as a candle garland with gold LED pillar candles.

8. Metallic Magic Bauble Wreath, £58, Dibor

Dial up the drama with this glitzy gold wreath embellished with bronze baubles, verdant pine branches, gold stems and shimmering copper and champagne accents.

9. John Lewis Leaf and Bauble Garland, Champagne, £35, John Lewis & Partners

A classy combination of metallic baubles, champagne beads, cones and sprigs of gold leaves, this garland can be hooked across a window dressing for top-to-toe schemes.

10. Blueberry Christmas Wreath, £60, Ella James

With a beautiful range of blueberries, white berries and seasonal green alongside blue foliage, think a striking blue velvet ribbon and sapphire blue décor for maximum impact.

11. Mistletoe LED Decoration Wreath, £39.95, Annabel James

This heart-shaped frame strewn with mistletoe and lit by warm white LEDs makes a simple, stylish statement.