Cue the damson decor trend to snug up your space

If you’re in the mood for an autumn refresh and switching out your soft pastels for something more punchy, the dark tones of damson are where it’s at.

Bridging the gap between burgundy and rich, blue-black berry tones, damson is an ode to comfort with its velvety aesthetic – and creates an appealing aspect wherever you style these dark violet hues.

Indeed, John Lewis & Partners cite damson as the ‘colour to cocoon’ you – and it’s been unveiled as the shade of the season for autumn/winter 2023 by the John Lewis Colour Council.

“Damson is the perfect shade for autumn, both a bold and harmonious colour that can be incorporated effortlessly into the home,” says Melanie Archer, John Lewis colour expert.

Opt for cushions or a throw in the autumnal hue for a pop of colour in a living room or bedroom, she suggests, “while open shelving units are a brilliant way to showcase coloured glassware.”

Beyond homewares and accessories, wallpaper and paint designers have also incorporated swish rich purples into their collections.

“Deep and rich colours such as damson or plum purple are a go-to for this season as they reflect the warm tones found in nature at this time, and create a cocooning effect in the home,” says James Greenwood, interiors expert at Graham & Brown.

For a cosy effect in a bedroom, he suggests plum wallpaper teamed with a similar paint shade for a consistent colour scheme.

If these dark colours seem overwhelming, but you’re looking to dip your toe into the damson trend, Greenwood says something a little bit lighter still provides those warming hues, while not overwhelming the space.

Here’s how to get the look of the season…

12-piece Glaze Dinner Set, £50, Next

Emma Bridgewater Blackberry Collection, from left: Blackberry French Bowl, £24, Blackberry Small Cake Stand, £55, Blackberry 3 Mug Teapot, £60, Blackberry Small Teacup & Saucer, £35, Emma Bridgewater

Philippe Starck for Kartell Masters Limited Edition Chair, Damson, £229, John Lewis

John Lewis Segment Cushion, Damson, £45, (left and centre), Hew Cushion, Damson, £45, (right), Hexa Geometric Rug, L180 x W120cm, Damson, £150, rest of items from a selection, John Lewis

African Zebra Purple Cushion, from £62 to £79.50, FabFunky

Vintage Trellis Wallpaper in Pistachio and Mulberry on Fig, £58 per roll, Lucie Annabel

Little Treasures – Amethyst Optic Vase, £22, Dartington Crystal

Fable Plum Wallpaper, Purple/Green, £70 per roll, Epoch Paint, Matt Emulsion, £48, (2.5 litres), Graham & Brown

Aubergine Purple 100% Linen Bed Linen: King Duvet Cover, £179, King Fitted Sheet, £99, Housewife Pillowcase, £22, Secret Linen Store