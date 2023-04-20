Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If the recent spring weather has put you in a sunny mood, why not mirror those feel-good vibes at home with some sunshine-yellow decor?

The brighter days may even have reignited an urge to tackle some long overdue DIY projects, or perhaps breathe life into your space with a fresh lick of paint.

If you’d rather take the easy option however, there are plenty of sunbeam-hued homewares in the shops, energised and raring to go.

Let the happiest hue give your home a new lease of life with these top finds…

1. John Lewis ANYDAY ‘Hello Sunshine’ Cushion, £12, John Lewis

A sunny scatter cushion emblazoned with a cheery message will set the scene for an all over glow. Bound to bring a smile.

2. Capri, Yellow – Roman Blind, from £51.31, 247 Blinds

Window dressing with timeless appeal, wildflowers against a yellow background works like a dream with soft greys and neutrals. Style with a fruit bowl of bananas, lemons or yellow peaches to add vibrancy to your scheme.

3. Wilko Embossed Glass Tumbler, Yellow, £3, Wilko stores

These fetching tumblers will make that smoothie or fruit punch taste extra-special, without being spendy. Ideal for garden parties and al-fresco lunches once it really warms up.

4. Daisy Bee Wipe Clean Table Cloth, from £28-£32, Next

From summer soirées to brekky or brunch, this sweet print looks and feels as fresh as a daisy.

5. Sass and Belle Yellow Round Bamboo Tray, £19.95, The Northern Line

When it’s time to proffer those Aperol Spritzes, this serving dish signals sundowners.

6. Victory Colours Sunstar No 42, Matt Emulsion, £44.95 for 2.5L, Victory Colours

A joyous celebration of colour, this bright yellow paint works for both contemporary and classic schemes. Create a feature wall full of warmth.

7. The Candy Neck Arm Wall Light in Yellow, £224, Made to Last

This industrial style retro-looking wall light makes a bright statement, before you’ve even flicked the switch.

8. Neve Linen Sofa Bed – Mustard, £199.99 (other items from a selection), The Range

A Scandi-style sofa bed in mustard will spice up a small space – and look equally good in a sun room. Think afternoon doze, sunny siesta style.

9. Plant Pouches Gift Box, from £28-£38, Cera Cotton

We love these wax coated fabric plant pouches – ideal for showing off your succulents. Available in three sizes, they can also be used for storing simple household items.

10. John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Wave Bath Towel, Mustard, £22.95, John Lewis

Looking to give your bathroom a fun beach vibe? This wavy print is a prize pick.

11. Salsa Garden Chair, Set of 2, Two Tone Yellow, £189, John Lewis

These funky rattan chairs will work a treat indoors or out. The pop of colour makes for an easy update for patio spaces and balconies.

12. Golden Somer Wood Paint, from £20 for 750ml, Thorndown

It may take some work, but imagine the satisfaction of bringing a tired piece of furniture back to life. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this buttercup yellow will liven up a lawn or living room.