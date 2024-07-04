BBQ season: 9 essentials to help serve up the thrill of the grill

Support truly

Some might say it’s the sheer freedom and breath of fresh air with a BBQ experience that’s so satisfying, while others argue it’s the exceptional flavours that come from smoking and grilling produce.

Moreover, while we wax lyrical about blue skies, sunshine and BBQ season, you can get your grill on year-round with the right shelter – and warmth from the smoker, griddle, coals and mesquite for meats.

To steer you in the right direction, here’s how to bring a new level of luxe to your barbecued burgers, skewers, sides and bevvies for summer socials and beyond…

1. Vonhaus 20pc BBQ Tool Set With Nylon Case, £24.99

open image in gallery (Vonhaus/PA)

Tools of the trade… when it comes to turning those chicken thighs and flipping burgers, a BBQ tool set is your dependable workhorse. This one can be relied upon, with six corn forks, four-in-one spatula, tongs, basting brush, cleaning brush and grill mat among the BBQ booty.

2. Tepro Garden Mayfield 4 Burner Premium Gas BBQ, £280, Next

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

Creating the perfect centrepiece requires a little bit of prepping – and a shady spot in the garden is sometimes key. This compact model can easily be wheeled into situ, and its simple design includes integrated thermometer in lid, warming rack, tool hooks, storage shelves and inside space for gas cylinder holder – so it’s doing its job behind the scenes.

3. Staub La Cocotte 25cm (2.9 litres) Tomato Cast Iron Cocotte Cherry, £289, Zwilling

open image in gallery (Zwilling/PA)

When the heat is on and chef is taking a break from sticky marinades, is there anything more cooling than a Spanish gazpacho? And what could be tastier and more refreshing than spooning (or slurping) a chilled tomato soup, served from this cute, cast iron cocotte… we’re in.

4. Norfolk Grills 3 – Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner, £305.99 (was £359.99), Wayfair

open image in gallery (Wayfair/PA)

Boasting an additional side burner for searing, simmering or even boiling water for corn on the cob, this robust three gas burner lets you multitask and cater to an eclectic menu without the fuss of having to head indoors to heat something up on the hob. With cast iron cooking grids, warming rack and side shelves for plating up.

5. Uno Salad Bowl & Servers Set, £27.50 (was £55), Joseph Joseph

open image in gallery (Joseph Joseph/PA)

Surely every BBQ recipe benefits from a summer side salad to add colour and pizzazz to your pulled pork. Space-saving, this salad bowl comes with two handy stainless steel servers which slide onto the edge of the bowl.

6. John Lewis Grillstream 4 Burner Hybrid Gas & Charcoal BBQ, £499

open image in gallery (John Lewis/PA)

Ideal for summer socials on a grander scale, this hybrid BBQ (dual fuel) has the capacity to cater to parties of eight – with the option of cooking over charcoal for a rich, smoky flavour, or convenience of gas alone… or both at the same time with the twist of a knob. Along with warming rack, griddle, side burner, storage shelves and lid thermometer.

7. Rowlinson Outdoor Multi Functional Wooden BBQ Servery, £275, Next

open image in gallery (Next/PA)

If you dream of an outdoor kitchen, this stylish servery unit is the bees knees. With everything at hand for stress-free entertaining, it can hold all your condiments, utensils and serveware, with shelving for larger items and the finer details.

8. Weber Slate GPD 76cm Premium Griddle, 3 Burners, £929, available from July 5

open image in gallery (Weber/PA)

The big daddy of them all, when it comes to five-star results, Weber’s new slate griddle marries function with flair. With the power to reach temperatures of more than 260 degrees celsius, its searing-hot surface heats evenly from edge to edge; no matter where you sear your steak.

Furthermore, the stick-resistant porcelain-enamel cooktop means your delicate seafood won’t stick to the bottom, with the promise of juicy burgers to rival the best. It also boasts a dual-zone heat surface for cooking at two temperatures simultaneously, among other fun features. Cookouts with the X-factor.

9. George Rattan Curve Bar Set, £299, Direct.asda

open image in gallery (Direct.asda/PA)

Naturally, all this cooking and grilling makes for thirsty work and home bars are trending big time. Not only does this chic curve bar make a standout feature for serving sundowners, spritzes and wines, there’s shelving for storing bottles, glassware and mixers. Bar stools included. Cheers!