Lampshades to add joy all year round

Little pleated sprays of chintz on bedside tables, a floating canopy of rattan over a kitchen island and protruding brass stapes with mushroom caps of silk from heavily papered corridor walls, lampshades are some of the most expressive, eclectic and memorable elements of any room in the home. To my mind, especially this time of year as the bright sunlight seeps in the evenings, function comes in humble second place to the kitsch charm, textural rusticity and sculptural presence of lampshades.

Anything goes when it comes to the variety of styles available in the lampshade world. Vintage and contemporary styles from Tiffany to House of Hackney hold the key to bedrooms with backbones, lively living rooms and characterful kitchens. They punctuate even the most uninteresting rooms with pattern and colour, adding thoughtful details to cosy corners and stylish sideboards. Tucked into bookshelves, balanced on bureaus and flanking cooker hoods or bathroom mirrors, it’s time to add some flair to your collection with the very best interiors brands and their lampshade collections.

(Hum London)

Hum London, www.humlondon.com

Founded in the lockdown by sisters, Hermione and Ellie Gee, Hum London is home to some of the most precious hand-painted lampshades that bring a feeling of English, countryside whimsy to any room in the house. Naturally, each shade is one of a kind, ranging from stripes and ginghams to leopard prints. The Gee sisters had no luck finding colourful, playful shades for their homes on the lampshade market, so decided to create them, experimenting with patterns and designs and amassing a dedicated social following of shade-obsessed aesthetes like them.

(Lights and Lamps)

Lights & lamps,www.lightsandlamps.com

Founded by lighting experts, Niki Wright and Scarlett Hampton, lights & lamps is a new and ever-evolving curation of design-led lighting for every room in the home. With a backgrounds in design and the lighting market, the duo know exactly how to cater to the lighting needs of the modern buyer, with statement floor lamps, sculptural desk and table lamps and sleek wall lights. While many of its pieces use opal globe balls to house the bulbs, creating a highly contemporary look, its shades bring a cool, airy presence to any space. Created for the brand’s range of pendant lights, the collection encompasses styles from deep black rattan to elegant, tiered, hand-woven raffia drum shades.

(Maison Maison)

Maison Maison, www.maisonmaisondesign.com

For 25 years, Houston-based design house Maison Maison has been known for its curated, refined edit of authentic French antiques and home accessories, lovingly sourced by its Texas-based founder, Suzanne Duin. Now, it’s expanding its offering with a collection of hand-woven, scalloped lampshades in a range of grasses including rattan, water hyacinth and seagrass. Maison Maison’s Woven Collection is handmade in Vietnam by local women artisans, sustainably crafted from carefully sourced fine grasses into timeless lampshades that bring texture, comfort and considered detail to any space. By pursuing cooperative labour in developing countries, Maison Maison’s focus is to generate employment opportunities for women who specialise in traditional craft.

(Nushka)

Nushka, www.nushka.co.uk

A trove of globally sourced goods on Portobello Road, Nushka’s collection of lampshades is perfect if you find yourself searching for unique, tactile and refined lighting. Its silk sari lampshades are made using offcuts of pre-warn sari fabric, pleated and sometimes layered to let the right amount of light through depending on how fine the material is. The shades are beautifully soft and add an eclectic, relaxed but elegant feel to living rooms and bedrooms alike.

(Pooky)

Pooky, www.pooky.com

One of the best-known and most highly regarded purveyors of beautiful and varied lampshades, Pooky’s collection encompasses all shapes, sizes, colours and styles to suit any interior. It is often the first port of call for renovators or treat-yourself-ers looking to add a quirky edge with its lampshade collection.