How to add style to your home with juicy sunshine hues

If you’re tempted by the idea of saturating your space with mouthwatering shades as summer heats up, now’s the time to mix and match your favourite flavours.

Especially with bright seasonal recipes, fruit punches and spritzes putting us in a sunny mood – with holiday hues paying homage to lemon groves and a sunset glow.

Here’s how to add zest to your home with a twist of citrus…

1. Set of 2 Butter Yellow Tulip Glasses, £41.60 (was £52), Rose & Grey

Whether it’s iced tea or a Pimm’s party, these eye-catching glasses will break the ice.

2. Set of 6 Green Placemats in Basket, £58, Joanna Wood

For summery tablescapes and seasonal soirées, these jute placemats have a lovely artisan feel with their jazzy, wavy edge.

3. The Linoroom ‘Orange & Lemon,’ Pair of Linen Printed Tea Towels, £35, Home Landing

These illustrated tea towels are a work of art, and a kitchen essential for sparkling crystal and crockery.

4. Orange & Yellow Citrus Fruit Dinner Candles – 2 Pack, £15, Talking Tables

Cute as candy, these dinner candles set the scene for lemon drizzle cake or light and fruity orange sorbet.

5. Card Candle Shade – Orange Tree, £16, Nicholas Engert Interiors

This pretty shade makes a striking focal point as the flame flickers. Candle shade carrier not included.

6. Belair Velvet 3-Seater Sofa Bed in Orange Sensual Velvet, £1,199, DFS

Sinking into a sumptuous sofa is one of life’s little luxuries, especially a classic Chesterfield with its rolled arms, deep buttons and elegant lines. This velvet model comes with the added bonus of doubling up as a sofa bed for surprise sleepovers.

7. Oranges in a Vase Art Print, from £10 (A5 Print Only), Skudaboo

Gallery quality… this print is right on point with its fruity fiesta and feast for the eye.

8. Lust Home Freshly Squeezed Wallpaper in Lemon Yellow and Aquamarine, £48 per roll, Lust Home

When life gives you lemons… for a Mediterranean vibe, think a wonderwall with lemon citrus fruits and you can almost smell their aromatic blossom.

9. Emma Bridgewater Apples Tin, £7.95 (was £9.95), Annabel James

Ideal for costume jewellery and trinkets, this decorative tin is the apple of our eye.

10. Orange and White Wool Throw, £105, Joanna Wood

Tasteful tangerine… for a cosy, luxurious aesthetic, gift yourself this gorgeous wool throw to dress up your bed or accent chair.