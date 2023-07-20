10 ways to style up your picnic

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When you want to perfect your picnic prowess, there’s a fine line between packing too much – and falling short because you’ve forgotten something vital.

After all, an outdoor feast requires a few little extras to make it a joyous occasion… as much as we love the idea of being spontaneous, unfurling a blanket and hoping for the best!

Here’s what’s top of our picnic packing list…

1. Thermal Travel Mugs, £28 each, Neonimo

With a cute cassette print and retro feel, nothing beats a fancy flask for hot and cold drinks on the move.

2. Raffia Placemats in Pink or Sage, £21 for pack of two, Talking Tables

When you want to mix it up a bit and bring a boho vibe to picnics in the park and music festivals, these trendy raffia placemats are sassy and stylish.

3. Wicker Picnic Basket with Red and White Gingham, £45, Maison Cherie

Think shady olive grove, cheese, baguette, bottle of red… and this classic basket with red gingham topper perfectly completing the scene. Also features an insulated cooler and inner pocket for bamboo cutlery.

4. Waterproof Paisley Outdoor Rug, currently £15 (was £40), other items from a selection, Talking Tables

Even when there’s been a long, dry spell, morning dew and dirt can put a damp squib on your al fresco spread. This pretty paisley pattern is waterproof and lightweight.

5. Folksy Teal Bee Deckchair, £149.99, Perkins & Morley

For some, sitting on the ground for long periods isn’t a comfy option. With its colourful canvas sling, this bright deckchair will look fab in a sun room or on the patio when picnic season is over. Folds flat when not in use.

6. Sophie Allport Cocktails Melamine Plates, from £10.50; Beaker, £7.50, and Cocktails Picnic Blanket, £48, other items from a selection, Sophie Allport

If ready-made cocktails are on the cards, these funky plates and picnic blanket with their whimsical illustrations will work a treat.

7. Multicolour Classic Bell Tent in Harlequin, from £239, Boutique Camping

Sunshine or showers, this safari style tent sets the scene for sundowners, summer socials and glamping inspired get-togethers. Features include zippable windows, detachable groundsheet and space to shade your cooler box.

8. Strawberries Picnic Bag, £47.50, other items from a selection, Sophie Allport

The quintessential summertime fruit, a picnic wouldn’t be a picnic without a punnet of strawbs… and this snazzy 22-litre cooler bag will keep the cream chilled in style.

9. Marks & Spencer Set of 4 Summer Fruits Picnic Side Plates, £12; Set of 4 Summer Fruits Picnic Dinner Plates, £15, and Set of 4 Summer Fruits Picnic Highballs, £15, other items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

Even a picnic pallet or trestle table loves a tablescape, especially when you blend citrus brights and colour clash with fun extras such as mismatched candle holders, and wild flowers spilling from an eye-catching vase or jam jar.

10. ProCook Picnic Basket – 2 Person, £49.99, ProCook

Romantic rendezvous or coastal inspired field trip, this wicker hamper with a nautical striped interior contains two of everything: stainless steel forks, knives and spoons, plus plates, wine glasses and corkscrew. Cheers!