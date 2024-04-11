10 ways to breathe new life into your home with beautiful blooms

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you had to pick a season when you’re inspired to style out your space the most, surely it’s right now.

Especially if you want to capture the moment with the prettiest floral palette, whimsy decos reminiscent of a secret garden – and thoughts turning to darling buds of May coming into play.

To help build your bouquet and frame those forgotten corners or lacklustre schemes, we’ve bunched the best blossom for a new-season update…

1. Hello Spring Doormat, (60cm x 40cm), £8, Matalan

For the sweetest welcome, this mat will put you on the right foot.

2. Chelsea Flower Show Tea Towel (2024), £12.50, Chelsea Flower Show Serving Tray (2024), £23, Chelsea Flower Show Mug (2024), £15, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

Heaven on earth for anyone with a love of flowers, enthusiastic gardeners and horticulturists, why not mark the world’s most famous flower show with this charming Chelsea Flower Show collection? With 10% of net sales from the Chelsea Flower Show range donated to the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

3. The Curious Department, Opium Blush Spring: Wallpaper, £140 per roll

Floristry influenced by the seasons, this vivid poppy print in soft pink hues can be arranged to create the perfect decorative display… aka a feature wall.

4. Jo Loves Spring A Layered Candle, £90, (250g)

Cited as an ode to spring, this ornamental candle is layered with a trio of fragrances to scent surround: Tahitian gardenia, orange blossom and tuberose blossom. Blooming beautiful, depending on your budget.

5. Corie Large Vase, £30, Sass & Belle Folk Floral Small Vase Assorted, £25, Sass & Belle Floral Frida Vase – Large, £25, Flower Market Framed Prints, £60 each, rest of items from a selection, Freemans

From a picture gallery of some of our favourite flower markets – think Oslo and Paris – to vases billowing with dried blossom bouquets, these living room must-haves shape a striking focal point.

6. Shabby Chic by Rachel Ashwell, Delilah Loveseat Sofa, Bella Rose Sage, £699, Next

With a cottagecore aesthetic and vintage feel, this velvet loveseat loves the spotlight with its curvaceous lines, scroll armrests and deep, soft buttoning. One which can be dressed up with a lacy, romantic throw; or styled with a velvet slipper next to its shapely wooden legs.

7. Fiona Howard Wallpapers, Henley/Slate, £144 per roll

Along with pleasing petals comes the promise of happiness… this attractive print will brighten up a hallway; or bring freshness to a summer room, come rain or shine.

8. Victorian Garden Room Set of 2 Parrot Lamps, Green, £125, Joe Browns

Mounted on a wooden plinth, these eye-catching parrots will lift any space with their exotic plumes and luxe-looking shade. A tropical treasure.

9. Shabby Chic by Rachel Ashwell Rose Bossom Rug, from £120 (120 x 170cm), Next

Ornamental as well as practical, this chintzy floral rug offers warmth to wood flooring and sets the tone for romantic room sets.

10. Freemans Home Anastasia Cotton 180 Thread Count Printed Duvet Cover Set, from £39, (Single), to £69, (Super King), Freemans

A vivid mixture of blousy wild flowers and clusters of violets, pinks and yellows, this darling duvet set shouts springtime with its pops of colour.