11 ways to dip into Mediterranean inspired decor

Who doesn’t yearn for a more Mediterranean lifestyle every now and then? Whether or not a getaway is on the cards this summer however, bringing those dreamy holiday vibes home with a style update is easier than you might think.

“Pulling together a Mediterranean-inspired coastal scheme is all about perfecting an airy, bright feeling through the use of colour and material that harks back to ocean shores,” says Rohan Blacker, founder of Pooky.

“A palette of cool blues and pared-back neutrals introduces a breath of fresh air into the home, and when paired with natural materials, it works to create this slightly bohemian beachside feeling.”

Consider rustic rattan lamps, paired with beautiful linen shades in muted seascape tones too, Blacker suggests. Organic raffia pendant designs also make easy additions, which will allow you to incorporate elements of a sunny coastal scheme through lighting changes alone.

Helen Pett, Arteriors design ambassador, says: “When looking at furniture and lighting design, opt for statement pieces crafted with woven rattan or open-weave detailing, materials such as coconut shell or wooden beading.

“Alternatively, a timeless colour choice for any coastal destination-inspired décor scheme introduces a pleasant combination of varying blues to mimic a summer sky, and the reflective surface of the sea,” she adds.

Here’s how to get the look…

1. Picnicware – Set of 4 Dinner Plates, £20, Next

Summer salads and slow days call for lightweight tableware, especially eye-catching designs like this, with a shiny finish to look and feel just so.

2. Seashells Jug, £17.95, Annabel James

She sells seashells on the seashore… this beautiful bone china jug is worth shelling out for.

3. Pooky Aphrodite Pendants, from £200 (other items from a selection/part of room set), Pooky

Featuring an artisan woven effect and brass accents, these hanging pendants are right on point.

4. Maze Rope Decorative Tray, £15, Dunelm

Favourite finds such as this woven tray imbibe thoughts of freshly baked bread at breakfast, topped with exotic fruit platters.

5. Hugh 4 Seater Sofa – Calix Boucle, Ivory, £949; matching Large Square Footstool, £399, and Tarland Pattern Accent Chair – Kirkton Floral, Duck Egg, £799 (items part of room set), DFS

A sumptuous sofa like this makes a wonderful centrepiece, especially styled with mosaic print cushions, ocean blues and rattan accessories, for an airy, breezy aesthetic.

6. Abigail Ahern Elian Recycled Glass Table Lamp, £149, Freemans

Contemporary and cool, this clear recycled glass lamp with raffia shade will style up any space.

7. Collection Luxe Josie Frame in Wood and Cane, from £850, Next

A beautiful base to build around, this carved wood and cane bedframe – especially teamed with a jute carpet, ocean hues and sheer white curtains – is tailor-made for hot, sultry nights.

8. George Blue Arc Tufted Throw, currently £12 (was £15), Direct.asda

The finishing touch to dressing the bed à la Med? A tufted blue throw strewn across crisp linen sheets.

9. Indigo Seaweed Print Wall Art, from £18 each (unframed), Beach House Art

Beachcombers will be drawn to these pretty artwork prints.

10. Mediterranean 594 Evora Vinyl, from £24.99 per square metre, Carpetright (available early July)

Suitable for kitchen, dining and bathroom schemes, this modish motif makes a real feature.

11. George Wooden Lounge Chair – Cream Rope (top), £99, and Wooden Lounge Chair – Cream Cross Straps, £99, Direct.asda

These accent chairs with woven rope design or cream straps will style up your suntrap and bring smiles all round.